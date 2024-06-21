We are planning our next campaign and would like to hear from you. What would you like to see us do next? These four topics have been elected by the WCH British Isles steering committee for your consideration. Please cast your vote below:



*Voting closes on Friday 28th June.





We need your help

Have you been looking to get involved in a project that’s close to your heart and that has such a positive impact on our community? We are looking for volunteers who have skills in fundraising, social media, web support, administration, customer support, sales, events and more. Would you like to be part of the team? If so please get in touch by commenting on this post or emailing zoe at zoe@worldcouncilforhealth.org.





Thank you for being part of the better way with World Council for Health British Isles.



Best Wishes



WCH BI





