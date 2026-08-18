Start the week with valuable life tips, fascinating insights on how we can best navigate through life and its challenges.

Tuesday 7:30pm - 8:30pm UK Time

Knowing how complex we are, we want to equip people with what has helped countless others in their personal development, recovering from the slaps of life as well as how best to help others. That’s why The Feel Good Fix was created: a free weekly online hour designed to share proven practical methods, skills, ideas and insights to make the best of everyday, no matter what life throws at us.

The PHA, Peoples Health Alliance is a coalition partner to WCH with the common aim to share with others what can help them in their physical and mental wellbeing. We at the WCHBI believe coming together with other organisations wanting to help, empower and share valuable knowledge with the people, is the way to have the most impact. We all deserve to know the choices, whether for our best physical or mind health.

Kerry is one of the original team establishing the PHA. She created and hosted the Wellbeing Wednesday wake up live online events at 7.30am bringing together a team of seasoned professionals to share their expertise. Attenders learned priceless wisdom across so many topics from natural remedies, Qui Cong, Tabata, meditation, sleep mastery, yoga to confidence building. That’s where Kerry began working with Mo, aka Maureen from WCH British Isles.

“We share a passion to empower people with choices and knowledge to make their best choices, recover from the hurts of life and achieve their goals and have dreams. We both appreciate what we have come to know and recognise it is a good time to share with young and old. It is time to explore the potential to be our best and bounce back from the difficulties of life.” says Maureen

What have we covered so far?

The first Feel Good Fix sessions have already tackled some fascinating topics:

· Memory Issues What we CAN do to protect and make the most of our memory system. · Fears we don’t have to have them! How to Forget Them The great news is that there are many ways we can we stop fears holding us back and making us feel uncomfortable.

Next Tuesday 18th August we’re turning our attention to something that affects far more people than most might realise…

Loneliness: Feeling Alone & Helping Others

Anyone can feel lonely even when surrounded by people. Despite a full life, with family, friends, career success, an active social life and still feel painfully alone. There is a belief that loneliness can impact not only our mental and motivational states but also physical health too.

And sometimes, the person who is struggling with loneliness may be the person sitting right next to you. We’ll explore:

Why do we feel lonely?

What is the difference between being alone and feeling alone?

What simple things we can do to help ourselves if loneliness creeps in?

How can we support someone who may be struggling?

Suggested Health risks associated with prolonged loneliness

Depression and anxiety the risk of developing or worsening both.

Stress feeling socially disconnected can keep the body’s stress response activated.

Sleep problems associated with poorer sleep quality and difficulty sleeping.

High blood pressure and cardiovascular disease chronic social isolation/loneliness is associated with increased cardiovascular risk.

Stroke some research has found an association between loneliness/social isolation and higher stroke risk.

Weakened immune functioning chronic loneliness has been linked with changes in immune and inflammatory responses.

Cognitive decline . persistent loneliness is associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, although this does not mean loneliness directly causes dementia.

Reduced physical activity lonely people may become less active, which can contribute to poorer physical health.

Poorer health behaviours loneliness can sometimes be accompanied by increased alcohol use, smoking, overeating or other coping behaviours.

Earlier mortality large studies have found that social isolation and loneliness are associated with an increased risk of premature death.

Join us and Feel Good!

The Feel Good Fix is FREE and is hosted by Kerry and Mo, who bring their own expertise, experience, humour and practical approach to each session.

Just bring an open mind and perhaps a cup of tea.

Join us for the next Feel Good Fix and bring a friend who might benefit too.

Because feeling good isn’t always about changing your whole life. Sometimes it’s about discovering one small thing that helps you see and live it differently.

Register your place and Zoom with us:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/pCtqq0M4SUKi3Wpc9Rz5Yg

Thank you for reading and supporting us. If there is a particular topic you would like to cover, let us know and we will do our best to get it into the diary.

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