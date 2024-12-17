Dr. Sarah Myhill’s story is as controversial as it is inspiring. As the most investigated doctor in the history of the General Medical Council (GMC), she has become a symbol of what it means to challenge the status quo in medicine. Despite relentless professional scrutiny, her unwavering commitment to root-cause healthcare and patient empowerment has cemented her place as a pioneer in naturopathic medicine.

If I needed medical advice, Dr. Myhill would be my first choice—and here’s why.

Challenging the Norm: Dr. Myhill’s Pushback Against Conventional Medicine

Dr. Myhill’s troubles with the GMC did not stem from patient complaints. Instead, they arose from her bold refusal to conform to mainstream medical practices that often prioritise quick pharmaceutical fixes over sustainable, preventative care.

Her philosophy? Treat the root cause of illness rather than masking symptoms. This approach emphasises natural remedies, proper nutrition and patient education, often at odds with a system incentivised to prescribe medications.

Dr. Myhill has long been critical of overprescription, the side lining of preventative measures like proper nutrition and the lack of emphasis on vitamins such as vitamin D, which she argues is essential for immune health. Her methods, though backed by evidence, have made her both a target of institutional pushback and a hero to patients seeking a different path.

Championing Naturopathic Medicine: Focus on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and ME

One of Dr. Myhill’s areas of expertise is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and Myalgic Encephalitis (ME), conditions often misunderstood and mismanaged by traditional medicine. Her work focuses on the body’s energy systems, helping patients regain control of their health by addressing the root causes of fatigue.

She also challenges common medical practices, such as the use of aspirin to reduce fevers. Fevers, she explains, are the body’s natural response to fighting infection—a process that aspirin can interrupt. Her straightforward explanations of complex medical concepts make her a powerful advocate for preventative care and natural healing.

In her view, small, affordable steps—like taking vitamin D or understanding your body's natural processes, can have a profound impact on long-term health.

Freedom Health Connect (FHC): Restoring Ethical Medicine

Dr. Myhill is a proud member of Freedom Health Connect (FHC), a global network of ethical healthcare practitioners committed to putting patients first. Operating under Common and Tribal Law, FHC allows doctors to practice medicine without the constraints of institutional bureaucracy or financial incentives tied to prescriptions and treatments.

By reaffirming the Hippocratic Oath, FHC doctors focus on ethical, patient-centred care, offering timely and personalised consultations through in-person, phone, or online appointments. This flexibility often surpasses what traditional healthcare systems can deliver.

Your Health vs. a New Car: Why Choosing the Right Doctor Matters

When was the last time you researched your health as carefully as you researched buying a car? Many people settle for the nearest doctor, not the best one for their specific needs. Dr. Myhill challenges this mindset, urging patients to “shop around” for their healthcare providers.

She likens it to using platforms like “Check-a-Trade” to ensure you find the right professional for the job. Why shouldn’t we approach our health with the same diligence?

FHC embodies this philosophy, connecting patients with the best doctors and specialists worldwide. Whether through in-person care or virtual consultations, FHC offers patients a choice, empowering them to take control of their health journeys.

A Role Model for Ethical, Patient-First Medicine

Dr. Sarah Myhill exemplifies what ethical medicine should look like: patient-focused, transparent, and committed to healing. Her low-prescription, high-prevention approach challenges a system that often prioritises profits over patients.

Despite facing financial sacrifices and relentless professional scrutiny, she remains steadfast in her mission. “Take responsibility,” she urges. “You can do it all yourself. Stay well.”

Dr. Myhill’s Books and Insights

Dr. Myhill has written extensively on health, covering topics like CFS, ME, and natural medicine. Her books, written in accessible language, provide invaluable insights into achieving better health. A few highlights from her advice include:

The importance of vitamin D for immune support.

Why fever should be seen as a healing process, not something to suppress.

The necessity of treating root causes rather than masking symptoms.

Through her writing and learning events, Dr. Myhill empowers patients to take control of their health and make informed choices.

Take Charge of Your Health Today

Dr. Sarah Myhill’s career is a testament to courage, integrity, and the power of challenging the status quo. Whether you’re seeking holistic care, looking for alternatives to conventional treatments, or simply trying to make sense of your health options, her work is a guiding light in ethical, patient-centred medicine.

Your health is your most valuable asset—invest in it wisely.

Dr. Sarah Myhill has written extensively on health, focusing on conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), Myalgic Encephalitis (ME) and natural medicine approaches. Below is a list of her notable books:

1. "Diagnosis and Treatment of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Myalgic Encephalitis and Long Covid" (3rd Edition, 2024) – Comprehensive guidance on CFS/ME and Long Covid. 2. "The Underactive Thyroid" (2023) –hypothyroidism and patient-centric treatments. 3. "Ecological Medicine" (2nd Edition, 2023) – Advocates for a sustainable approach to healthcare. 4. "Paleo-Ketogenic: The Why and the How" (2022) – Explores the benefits of a paleo-ketogenic diet. 5. "Green Mother" (2022) – Co-authored with Michelle McCullagh, it emphasises nurturing the health of future generations. 6. "The Energy Equation" (2021) – Explains energy metabolism and its relevance to health. 7. "The PK Cookbook" (2018) – A practical guide to ketogenic and paleo recipes. 8. "The Infection Game" (2018) – Discusses the impact of infections on health.

These books reflect her emphasis on addressing root causes of health issues, advocating for natural remedies, healthy living and empowering patients. Her upcoming book, “GMC, Not Fit for Purpose!”, will be an interesting read.