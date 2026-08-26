Yesterday, while watching the news, I saw an interview with Dolly Parton that really caught my attention. She was asked about politics and whether she had ever considered becoming involved politically. Now, I may not have the wording exactly right, so if anyone saw the interview and can find the clip or link, please share it in the comments!

But Dolly’s response was something along the lines of:

“My job is my music and songs. All politicians are crooks!”

It made me smile. But it also got me thinking.

With her success she must have learned so much, been approached by so many in “power and influence. ” It did cross my mind what caused her death? She lost her husband of 60 years in 2025, maybe being broken hearted caused her ill health. But the niggle in my mind is the event that was filmed, where she reworded her song from Jolene to Vaccine as she trustingly took the jab. Hearing from the media that she died after a short cancer illness, my mind couldn’t help but think of the reported global risings of turbo cancers.

I loved to see her interviewed, she seemed so clear, bright and without the typical nervousness and people pleasing traits we know see more often than not in interviews. Underneath her humour and firm mindedness is something that I think we can all learn from.

Dolly knew what her job was.

Her job was creating music. Writing songs. Entertaining people. Making people feel something. And she has spent decades becoming extraordinarily good at it.

What if we modelled that, copied knowing our purpose?

This is the subject of tonight’s free NLP Coaching Hour, hosted by me, volunteer for WCHBI.

Rather than simply admiring successful people, NLP modelling asks us to become curious about what makes them successful, what makes people happy and be on the path to reach their potential

What do they believe?

How do they think?

What do they pay attention to?

How do they respond when things go wrong?

What behaviours do they consistently demonstrate?

And what could we take from their approach and apply to our own lives?

Dolly Parton is a fascinating and enlightening person to model.

She knows who she is

Dolly has never seemed particularly interested in becoming somebody else. She was comfortable in her own skin. She has embraced her appearance, her accent, her background, her humour and her personality. Would you agree she is a good example of being free?

She famously joked,

“My boobs are fake, my hair's fake, but what is real is my voice and my heart”

Instead of trying to fit someone else’s idea of what a successful woman should look or sound like, she created her own version of success. That is powerful.

How often do we dilute ourselves because we’re worried about what other people think?

How often do we try to become what we believe other people want?

Personal development isn’t always about changing but embracing who we are?

Becoming more confident to have peace being our true self.

Dolly knew where to put her energy

This is what struck me most about that interview. Whether or not I have remembered her exact words correctly, the principle is fascinating. There are so many things competing for our attention.

Politics.

Arguments.

Social media.

Other people’s opinions.

Criticism.

Other people’s problems.

Other people’s success.

Other people’s expectations.

And while we are busy focusing on all of that, we can sometimes lose sight of what is going on in the background and our own work.

Our own dreams. Our own goals. Our own life.

Dolly’s career demonstrates the power of knowing what you want to create and repeatedly putting your energy into creating it.

She didn’t allow her beginnings to define her future

Dolly grew up in poverty in rural Tennessee, in a two-room cabin with her large family. Yet her background didn’t stop her dreaming. In fact, her upbringing became part of the story she carried with her. Recent reporting about her life highlighted how she began dreaming of success while singing into a homemade tin-can microphone as a child.

That gives us another useful NLP question:

What meaning are you giving to your past?

Our past can be a limitation or it can be a resource. A difficult experience can become:

“I’m not good enough.” “I learned resilience.” or “I failed.”

Or:

“I learned what doesn’t work.” “They didn’t believe in me I learned to believe in me.”

We cannot rewrite what happened. But we can examine the meaning we have attached to it. Dolly protected what she created

Dolly has also demonstrated remarkable business awareness. Her songs weren’t simply something she performed. They were something she created and owned.

One famous example is her decision not to give up half the publishing rights to “I Will Always Love You” when Elvis Presley wanted to record it.

She understood the value of her own work. That’s another lesson worth modelling:

Know the value of what you create. Whether that is

A business.

A skill.

An idea.

A book.

A service.

A relationship.

Or simply your time.

Don’t automatically undervalue something just because you created it. Too many do.

Success doesn’t have to mean becoming someone else

Perhaps this is the biggest lesson we can learn. She didn’t become successful by becoming less Dolly.

She became successful by becoming more Dolly .

She developed what she was naturally good at.

She worked incredibly hard.

She learned.

She took risks.

She adapted.

She built businesses around her talents.

And she kept creating.

So perhaps the question isn’t:

“How can I become successful like Dolly Parton?”

Perhaps it is:

“What can Dolly’s approach give me about becoming more successful as myself?”

That is a very different question. And perhaps a much more useful one.

Who could you model?

Think of someone you admire. It could be Dolly Parton, an entrepreneur, a sports personality, a teacher, a parent, a colleague, someone who has overcome enormous difficulties, someone who keeps on smiling regardless of their challenges?

Instead of simply thinking, “They’re amazing.”

Get curious.

What are they doing differently?

What beliefs might be supporting their behaviour that I can adopt?

How do they respond to setbacks?

What do they focus on?

What else can I learn from them?

Successful people leave clues. We just have to become curious enough to look for them. By success I mean that to be happy, healthy and fulfilled in life, not necessarily about amassing money, position, titles and materials.

And if anyone finds the interview I saw yesterday with Dolly, particularly the question about politics and her response about her job being her music and songs please post the link below.

I’d love to see it again and check the exact wording!

And perhaps that is another lesson from NLP: stay curious enough to check your assumptions, we can all do and be a victim of distortions and “Chinese Whispers” even our own memories can be recalled incorrectly – it is being human. Few can listen to someone speak a paragraph of words and repeat back the exact words. Usually we efficiently summarise as well as translate that paragraph giving it meaning from our own data bank.

We can and probably do make mistakes due to being a fabulous sophisticated human being. We are not designed to be perfect.

The NLP Coaching Club is open to anyone and is Free too. It is 7pm to 8pm UK time and usually once a month. Always fascinating learning and good to connect with other like minded individuals wanting to be their best, find solutions, survive the challenges and get their best results in life.

Tonight we give tribute to a magnificent role model, the like of the world needs more of and bathe in what is our potential. We at WCHBI are committed to bringing quality learning and insights events, free of charge to help make our best choices and cause a beautiful, positive ripple effect through mankind. Here is the link to register:



https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-nlp-coaching-club-tickets-1996210758114

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As volunteers at WCHBI, we welcome donations of time and support. So if you know someone with some spare time and wanting to get involved in making this world a better place, get in touch with us, your nearest WCH committee or set one up?



email us at: wchbi2026@proton.me or Maureen at maureen@maureenfearon.co.uk

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