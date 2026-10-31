Today’s post is by Dr Sarah Myhill.

“Life is water dancing to the tune of solids.”

Albert Szent-Gyorgyi, 16 September 1893 – 22 October 1986, Hungarian biochemist who won the Nobel Prize in 1937, for his discovery of vitamin C

Introduction

Water is vital for life for at least two reasons. Firstly it affords structure and function to the body through its existence as exclusion zone water. Secondly the proportion of deuterium in water is vital for the control of mitochondrial function (energy delivery) and to switch on and off growth control genes.

Both these properties have profound implications for those two great drivers of disease (cancer, heart disease, dementia and much more) namely poor energy delivery mechanisms and inflammation.

Exclusion zone (EZ) water (also known as 4 th phase or gel water)

Water is the most abundant molecule in the human body making up 70% of its total weight and 99% of all the molecules in the body. (Roggasch, 2014). Water can exist in three phases: as a liquid, as a solid and as a gas. However, the work of physicist Dr Gerald Pollack shows that water can exist as a fourth phase. This occurs when water molecules lie against a surface. This gives us the name fourth phase water. The important properties of fourth phase water are:

that it is structured– thus is it also called gel or crystalline water

it is a tight structure that excludes protons – thus the name exclusion zone (EZ) water

it is negatively charged - this means that all surfaces in the body repel.

All these properties are essential for life.

We need structured water to give us solidity so that we don’t collapse on the floor in a puddle!

We need a tight structure which results in charge separation across all membranes (without which intracellular organelles, cells and indeed organs could not work).

We need negative charges to prevent cells and molecules from sticking together. This affords molecular and cellular autonomy.

It is this latter property that is so interesting because this cuts out friction within the body. This is essential to reduce:

physical friction - so that we can move our limbs, circulate blood and lymphatics, contract muscles in a frictionless way

biochemical friction - so that energy delivery mechanisms can function efficiently with enzymes in a very precise 3 dimensional space

immunological friction - indeed it is biologically plausible that inflammation is switched on by such.

Deuterium

The smallest atom in the universe is hydrogen (chemical formula H). It is comprised of one proton and one electron. Deuterium (D) is heavy hydrogen and comprised of one proton, one neutron and one electron. This means it has the same electrical charge as hydrogen and therefore fits into compounds, such as water (H2O) in the same way. However, it has twice the mass of hydrogen and that means it doesn’t behave as a hydrogen atom should.

The biochemical processes which go on in cells such as cell division, enzyme activity and energy generation are extraordinarily exact. For these processes to work efficiently, the necessary proteins, carbohydrates and fats have to be held in a very precise 3 dimensional shape. Indeed atoms need to be within one angstrom of each other - and that is the width of a hydrogen atom. This is achieved by exclusion zone water.

Some of these water molecules contain one atom of heavy hydrogen called deuterium (D) . The chemical formula of this HDO. Fewer water molecules contain two deuteriums and this is called heavy water (D20). If H or D is not attached to another atom it has no electron and is charged and called H+ or D+. This makes it reactive.

With any chemical reaction, H+ and D+ ions behave very differently because D+ is twice the mass of H+. If D+ is present instead of an H+ then the reaction is slowed 6 to10 fold.

Why is Deuterium an issue for Life: mitochondria, gene expression, protein synthesis and cell division

a) Mitochondria and energy production.

The molecule in mitochondria that is essential for generating ATP, the energy molecule is ATP synthase. ATP synthase is an extraordinary machine - it is a spinning turbine which sits on mitochondrial membranes and is driven by a stream of hydrogen ions (H+) from outside the inner membrane and into the middle of mitochondria. It spins at up to 9000 revolutions per minute and every revolution generates 3 molecules of ATP. From these figures alone, it is easy to appreciate that ATP synthase requires a high degree of precision to function at such speed. This means that if a hydrogen ion (H+) arrives which looks electrically similar but is double the mass (D+), this will clog up the works so that energy delivery mechanisms go slow. Compare this with a machine gun. To work efficiently the bullets (H+ ion) are exactly the same mass. If you added in a bullet that was double this mass, the barrel of the machine gun would either jam or be seriously damaged. So it is with ATP synthase. D+ ions jam it up and slow the rate of ATP production. This is called “mitochondrial stutter”. Mitochondria work more efficiently when deuterium levels are low.

Thus D+ controls energy generation.

b) Genes.

Albert Svent Gorgi (who discovered vitamin C) proposed in 1979 that early life forms needed some form of control system to regulate energy and growth. Highly evolved life forms have hormones to switch on and off energy and growth. Both Svent Gorgi and Dr Gabor Somlyai realised that early life forms did not have such and both hypothesised a “sub-molecular” control system for organised Life processes. Svent Gorgi hypothesised a system based on electrons, Somlyai suggested a system based on protons. It is easy to see from the above example that the proportion of deuterium in water can slow ATP synthase and so control energy delivery mechanisms.

Clinically this is important because cancer cells do not run on energy from mitochondria but from the fermentation of sugar. Since it is mitochondria that control cell suicide, cancer cells become immortal and grow without restraint. High levels of deuterium switch off mitochondria.

D+ controls genes.

c) Cell division.

Somlyai shows how this is triggered by a higher D+/H+ ratio within the cell. There are two mechanisms to control this ratio that run in parallel – one increases D+ in cells and the other reduces D+ within cells:

i) mitochondria filter out deuterium so that the metabolic water produced from the burning of fuel is a low deuterium water – this effect is greatly magnified if that fuel comes from fat instead of sugars (see below). This has the effect of reducing D+ in cells

ii) The sodium proton pump pumps hydrogen ions (H+) out of cells in exchange for sodium. Because D+ is twice the mass of H+ the pump prefers H+. More H+ is exported from cells and this increases the concentration of D+ inside cells

Clinically this means that a high D+ inside cell stimulates growth. This is essential for organisms to grow, but also drives cancer. Humans evolved using fat as a fuel so D+ in cells tend to be low and this inhibits cell division and so protects against cancer. Carbohydrate diets have the opposite effect – sugars and carbs are naturally high in deuterium and we know this drives cancer.

The amount of deuterium within cells has to be just right – not too low so that growth, healing and repair can take place but not too high as to drive cancer.

Thus D+ controls cell division.

d) Protein synthesis.

Somlyai showed that of 135 kinase genes, 134 were activated by higher level of deuterium whilst just one was inhibited. All enzyme systems are impacted by deuterium. In the generation of a complex molecule, there are many steps from reading DNA with mRNA, transportation to the protein synthesising area of the cell followed by an assembly process. This needs to proceed in the most frictionless way. Somlyai compares this to a series of traffic lights controlling the flow of cars through a city. If they are well synchronised then traffic moves efficiently. Non synchronised traffic lights results in traffic jams. Somlyai has shown that there are such “traffic lights” within all cellular processes that ensure that metabolism proceeds in the most efficient way. With any chemical reaction, H+ and D+ ions behave differently because D+ is twice the mass of H+. If D+ is present instead of an H+ then the reaction is slowed 6-10 fold. For a series of reactions, some will naturally be fast and some naturally slow. Control of such is achieved by H+ ions (green lights) to allow progress and deuterium D+ (red lights) to slow. We can now see how deuterium controls the rate of protein synthesis.

Thus D+ controls protein synthesis

e) Effects on protein folding

Proteins require extraordinarily precise folding to function correctly. Heavy water can interfere with the formation of chaperonins, which are essential for guiding protein folding. Misfolded proteins may become nonfunctional or toxic. Prions are one such misfolded proteins and we know these are the mechanism of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Disease, motor neurone disease (or ALS), CJD and multisystem atrophy. (see chapter 27)

AND POSSIBLY MUCH MORE.

Thus, the ratio of deuterium to hydrogen is the ultimate controller of metabolism in cells. This occurs at a sub-molecular level and Somlyai calls this a sub-molecular regulatory system (SMRS). It is simply the most primitive and most ancient mechanism for controlling reactions in cells……..and all other regulatory systems manifest through their effects on the D+ to H+ ratio!

There is much deuterium in the body. To compare……..

Deuterium 12 - 14 mmol/l

Serum calcium 2.24 - 2.74 mmol/l

Serum magnesium 0.75 - 1.2 mmol/l

Serum glucose 3.3 - 5.1 mmol/l

So, how much deuterium do we need for good health?

Humans evolved over millions of years because they were carnivores not to become such. The main fuel was saturated fat and all fat is low in deuterium. This at least partly explains the success of a ketogenic diet to treat cancer. Low deuterium will switch off kinase genes and tumour related genes. Levels of deuterium in our environment are about 145-155ppm but for optimal health we need levels in the body of 125-135ppm.

NOW humans are consuming high carbohydrate diets which are high in deuterium and switch on growth promoting genes. Thus we are taller and fatter than ever – and these same processes drive cancer.

Conclusion

Water is jolly important stuff!

Get it right and much disease can be prevented and treated!

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