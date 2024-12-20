As a singer, I have always felt a profound connection between my voice and my emotional state. My voice serves as a barometer for how well I feel—when I'm centred and balanced, it resonates with clarity and strength. Conversely, during times of stress or emotional turmoil, I often notice a tightness in my throat or a wavering in my pitch. This realization has led me to explore the transformative power of breath and voice as tools for emotional regulation and wellbeing.

The Healing Power of Breath

Breathwork has been a cornerstone of my practice, allowing me to ground myself and regain control over my emotions. One technique that I find particularly effective is Soothing Rhythm Breathing.

Here’s how I do it:

Find a Comfortable Position: I sit or lie down in a quiet space where I can focus.

Breathe Deeply: I take slow, deep breaths into my diaphragm, feeling my belly rise and fall.

Create a Rhythm: I establish a smooth, rhythmic pattern, inhaling for a count of four and exhaling for a count of six.

Visualize Calm: As I breathe, I visualize soft colours or serene landscapes that bring me peace.

Inner Voice: I gently affirm to myself that I am safe and grounded.

This practice not only calms my nervous system but also enhances my vocal performance by releasing physical tension.

Discovering My Voice Through Chloë Goodchild's Work

My exploration of voice took on new dimensions when I discovered the work of Chloë Goodchild and her approach known as The Naked Voice. Goodchild emphasizes that our authentic voice is a sacred gift that can reveal our deepest truths. Engaging with this concept has been liberating for me. One exercise that resonates deeply is the Seven Chakra Mantra:

Sit Comfortably: With a straight spine, I find my centre.

Chant Seed Sounds: I chant the seed sounds for each chakra—LAM, VAM, RAM, YAM, HAM, OM, AH—focusing on the corresponding areas of my body.

Feel the Vibrations: As I chant, I allow the vibrations to resonate within me, clearing blockages and restoring balance.

This practice has not only strengthened my vocal abilities but has also deepened my self-awareness and emotional resilience.

Integrating Breath and Voice

Combining breathwork with vocal exercises has become an integral part of my routine. One of my favourite integrated practices involves:

Soothing Rhythm Breathing: Starting with deep breathing to centre myself.

Humming on Exhale: Gradually introducing humming as I exhale, feeling the vibrations in my chest.

Evolving into Vowel Sounds: Allowing the hum to evolve into vowel sounds—experimenting with different pitches and volumes.

Noticing Changes: Observing how these sounds affect my emotional state—often bringing clarity and release.

This combination not only clears stagnant emotions but also enhances my ability to express myself through music.

Upcoming Event Focused on Mental Health

I am excited to share that WCH British Isles will be hosting an online event focused on mental health in the New Year. This event will feature breathwork as a key modality for emotional regulation and wellbeing. It promises to be an enriching experience for anyone looking to explore these transformative practices further.

Exploring Further

For those interested in exploring these practices further, I highly recommend visiting:

The Naked Voice

Chloë Goodchild's Personal Website

The Shift Network, which offers online courses with Chloë Goodchild

In conclusion, nurturing my breath and voice profoundly impacts my emotional wellbeing. By embracing these practices, we can all tap into our unique instruments for healing and self-expression. Remember, your voice is not just an instrument; it’s a reflection of your inner world—a powerful tool waiting to be explored!