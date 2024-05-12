In the fast-paced world we live in, having a sharp memory is essential for success. Whether you're a student striving for academic excellence or a professional navigating a demanding career, or having medical challenges, enhancing your memory power can significantly improve your performance and quality of life. Fortunately, there are several proven methods to sharpen your cognitive abilities and unlock the full potential of your mind. Other than core lifestyle choices that affect memory such as getting enough sleep, exercising to improve blood flow, and eating well there are plenty more tricks to use. Here are my seven magnificent ways to improve memory power which I have taught students and clients over the last fifteen years:



1 Be Calm: Anxiety is the enemy of memory. When we're stressed or anxious, our brain's ability to recall information becomes impaired. Learning to manage stress and cultivate a sense of calmness is crucial for optimising memory function. Simple practices including deep breathing exercises, and staring can help alleviate anxiety and allow the mind to perform memory retrieval.

2 Eye Power: Our eyes play a vital role in accessing and storing memories. By firstly understanding how the eyes engage with memory access, simple exercises and techniques can enhance visual and auditory memory, so you can improve your ability to recall information with greater clarity and detail, resulting in enhanced cognitive performance. For example, If you want to remember a picture look up as though its in the sky. If you want to remember words from a conversation, have your eyes move from side to side, as though you are trying to look at your ears.



3 Believe in Your Memory: The power of belief cannot be overstated when it comes to memory improvement. Research has shown that our beliefs and expectations profoundly influence our cognitive abilities and behaviours. Adopting a positive memory mindset can enhance the potential to utilise your memory. Trust in your minds ability to learn and remember, and you'll be pleased at what you can achieve.

4 Con Yourself: Our subconscious mind is highly susceptible to suggestion and imagery. We can trick our minds into the action we want, such as believing in our memory capabilities. By aligning your thoughts and beliefs to achieve your memory goals, you can enjoy the unlimited potential of your mind, even if you have doubts to begin with.

5 Instructing Results: The mind responds to commands and suggestions. By learning the power of effective self-talk, you can dictate results and program your subconscious mind into better habits. Consistently using the right language will reinforce positive messages, so you can train your brain to improve its performance in memory tasks. E.g. ‘I will remember where I put my keys’.

6 Step away from Fear: Fear is a potent inhibitor of memory function. Whether it's fear of failure or fear of inadequacy, negative emotions can block our ability to retrieve information effectively. Isn’t it a good idea to stop the fears we don’t need and challenge the negative thought patterns that hinder memory? Simply being able to name a fear for what it is, can be a powerful first step to choosing to not let it affect you. By replacing fear with confidence and effective instruction, you can create a mental environment conducive to memory enhancement.

7 EFT Tapping Techniques: Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) tapping has emerged as a powerful tool for improving memory and cognitive function. This technique involves gently tapping on specific acupressure points while focusing on memory-related issues. EFT tapping has been shown to reduce stress, enhance focus, and improve memory retention. Incorporating this simple yet effective practice either when you need it or into your daily routine can yield significant benefits for your memory power. I decided to train in EFT because of the shockingly good result I experienced revising and passing an exam when I expected to fail due to the lack of revision time. This began my journey to teach students and professionals how to use EFT for Exam success.

Start by gently tapping on these acupressure points whilst thinking or talking about the challenge creates changes. For example.

Start by tapping on the hand point 1 saying

“Even though I fear I can’t remember where the keys are, I am OK”

Repeat 3 times

Then gently tap (up to 7 times) on the other points 2-8 repeating

“I can’t remember, I can’t remember, I can’t remember.”

Then take a deep breath and review what thoughts you have. Check out the video for more ways you can use EFT to enhance your memory access.

In conclusion, enhancing memory power is within reach for anyone willing to invest time and effort into training their mind. By implementing these seven magnificent techniques into your daily routine, you can unlock the full potential of your cognitive abilities and achieve greater success in all aspects of life. Remember, your mind is a powerful tool – harness its power and unleash your limitless potential.





Thank you for reading,



Maureen Fearon

WCH British Isles Steering Committee

This post is public so feel free to share it. Share





