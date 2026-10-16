We can control the emotional side of any diagnosis and how we feel on the journey ahead. Cancer does not have to take away our choice in how we experience what comes next and dictate our emotional journey. Let’s explore what seems a secret:

What We CAN Do

Doctors and medics are not trained to help with what happens inside the mind and the emotional system. We can learn what is possible which gives us choice in reducing the unpleasant emotions which comes with a diagnosis.

Hearing the words “You have cancer,” or “I have cancer” is a unique experience with an auto-response system which can instantly trigger:

Shock Fear

Anger

Panic

Sadness

Uncertainty

Depression

Panic

Hopelessness

Numbness

Sometimes relief

Even laughter

It can also enhance and trigger other emotional issues from grief, helplessness, anger, bitterness, feeling defeated and the secret is, that there is much that can be done and quickly to rebalance the emotional system. Learning simple ways to self-manage can help throughout all challenging aspects of life.

There’s a huge amount of information to process (needed to be remembered), the appointments, scans, treatments and decisions consume can be overwhelming. Although sometimes the activity can be a useful distraction, steering the mind away from upsetting thoughts.

When in high emotion it is hard to be logical, think clearly and make the most useful choices.

Many believe good emotions and positive beliefs aids healing too. I am not aware of conclusive studies proving any of this (when pharma fund so much of the scientific studies they are probably not likely to publish what may harm their business model?). This isn’t about claiming that emotions or mindset can cure cancer, that is a super in-depth topic for another day.

Let’s focus on what we can do. We can set goals

“How do I want to get through this?”

Can you imagine two paths each with the same ending good or bad. One path with positive emotions andbeliefs the other fear and doom. Which path is the more pleasant? Which has more upset and suffering? Which can experience a better journey?

ALWAYS remember there are choices in how we feel. We can control/change our thought and emotional patterns. Thankfully there are many ways to change our emotional states, regain control over what’s happening and make our best choices? What if we choose to feel our best even on the most difficult of days?

“You have CANCER!”

Have you heard of The Change Curve.

The Change Curve credited to Dr Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, the Swiss-American psychiatrist, originally developed the model in 1969 to describe the emotional stages experienced when facing death and bereavement. It can be useful in many aspects of life giving us choices in how we feel and behave. I keenly teach it to empower choices when responding to events.

The original five stages are:

Denial This isn’t happening. Anger Why is this happening? Why is this happening to me! Bargaining Negotiating to find another way Depression Disempowered with no options Acceptance This is happening; how do I move forward?

“What if this is happening” “Accepting” becomes an empowering stage where we can ask the question:

“What CAN I do”

After I decided to train my responses away from the unpleasant, disempowering stages and set the intention to go from shock to What can I do as soon as possible, I had the choice to minimise upset and make better choices.

Beliefs and Choices

When we receive a shock or hear certain news (both unwanted and positive) it can affect us physically:

Feeling sick

Going dizzy

Fainting

Go hot or cold

Sweating

Needing the toilet

Blurred vision

Affected hearing (louder or lose hearing)

Imagine adding “jobs” to the body’s task list to rebalance, calm racing heart and blood pressure, heal and avoid worsening conditions. We want energy to be used to heal.

Our beliefs drive our thoughts and behaviours. If they can help with our health issues too, Isn’t it worth a try? Empowering belief examples:

“I am doing OK I can feel good today and cope with this. There are things I can do”

The Biology of Belief

By Dr Bruce Lipton is a fascinating read and is great to attend one of his talks he is so energised for a man of his age - catch him whilst he is still touring (he is 82 next week) and may retire one day. He explains more scientifically how important it can be to manage our beliefs especially around diagnosis and healing.

No wonder people are generally scared of developing cancer. Currently there is more cancer it seems than ever before. More adverts, news items, charities advertising the dire stats, needing money for research and new drugs. There are many confusing professional opinions too. I have had therapy clients in fear, frustration, confusion and more, when their consultants have different beliefs about what is the best treatment (from back problems, asthma as well as cancer treatments).

In the book/documentary The Secret, Cathy Goodman tells her personal story of being diagnosed with breast cancer and using laughter, gratitude, faith and positive visualisation as part of her approach to recovery.

She describes watching very funny films and laughing together with her loved ones. She says her recovery took approximately three months, without radiotherapy or chemotherapy. You can find her story in the book’s chapter The Secret to Health, under the heading “Laughter Is the Best Medicine.”

Was it her belief that she could heal, or her belief that this approach would help heal or the actual laughter which was the effective element? It may be worth a try as its safe and FREE!

Again, not knowing how beneficial laughter is, it’s great to giggle and does have many benefits from relaxing, releasing and reducing pain. I have seen laughter therapy change thinking, emotional patterns and break limiting beliefs.

Who knows what a giggle a day can keep away?

Louise Hay: Heal the Body

Louise Hay has her own cancer story worth exploring. This book is a list of physical issues, suggested psychological causes with “remedy” words aiming to switch to more beneficial thoughts and beliefs. This is what it said of cancer:

The Psychological Probable Cause

Deep Hurt. Longstanding resentment. Deep secret or grief eating away at the self.

Carrying hatreds “What’s the use”

The Antidote

I lovingly forgive and release all of the past, I choose to fill my world with joy.

I love and approve of myself.

Whether that connects or not, whether fact or not, there are benefits in dissolving deep hurts and changing limiting beliefs allowing our mind and body to be emotionally free to have more peace and joy, which many belief is a good arena for good health. Interestingly, this book has connected with clients over 90% reliable with their physical conditions.

Common Unhelpful Thoughts:

What if it gets worse?

What if the treatment doesn’t work?

What if...?

More Helpful Thoughts

I will deal with whatever happens

My body can heal

What can I do to improve my health and wellbeing?

What We Give Our Attention To

Imagine we have an inner Google search connecting to all we have ever heard, seen and experienced (not always useful). Our attention can be consumed with unhelpful, disempowering thoughts and feelings. It can become fuel for anxiety and unhelpful beliefs. When negative type of data comes to mind, we can ask:

Is this helping, hindering, frightening or depressing us?

Now choose what we want to think and feel instead.

Emotions = Energy

Ever experienced a time of strong or prolonged emotions then exhausted afterwards? Doesn’t it make sense therefore that Negative Emotions use energy that could be useful in healing and feeling good. What if Positive Emotions can generate energy for healing. Whether there is a study to prove this or not, what is the harm in trying to create this positive balance and improve how we feel? We know being around someone in a mood can dampen our spirits, even make us feel tired. Whilst being around someone happy can lift and energise us.

Survival Mode

When we are in survival mode, the brain and body are constantly on high alert, looking for danger and preparing to react. This uses a lot of mental and physical energy even when we are physically safe.

Like having a car engine running at high speed all day, eventually, the fuel runs low, leaving us exhausted, maybe overwhelmed, tense and unable to think clearly.

Survival mode responses include:

· Breathing changes

· Muscles tense

· Hearts race, blood pressure rises

· Minds become hyper-alert and sharp

· Sensitivities increase (hearing, physical sensations and emotional responses)

How might managing emotions help? Simply we can feel many things including:

· Calmer · Balanced · Hopeful · Happy · Safe · In control · Empowered · Relaxed · Ourselves

Can you see how the body will benefit from the above compared to the survival mode states? The physical, emotional and nervous system are all linked.

Rebalance and Trigger Positive Emotions

Our emotional states become a choice depending on what we know and do. Let’s split this into two categories. Managing specific moments and making time to self-work (or work with a practitioner).

Managing in the moment could be simple practices such as:

· Slow breathing- out via the mouth

· Recalling a memory that makes us feel strong, composed or smile

· Fixed stare ahead, stilling the eye focus and beathing deeply and slowly

· Instructing the body to relax

· Physical moving and doing something different

whilst saying to yourself “I am OK, I am safe” “What is healthy and useful for me to do right now?”

In challenging times, we can create a habit of tensing and over thinking. We can significantly benefit from regular relaxing, mindfulness, gentle movement, music, laughter and grounding techniques.

Self-working Therapy Time Many techniques can be used for self-work working easing/stopping uncontrollable tears, fears, dreads, limiting beliefs, hopelessness, enable us to regain sleep ability and more. There are many professional change therapy specialists who can make a considerable difference with techniques and emotional support, but most are private practice. Ask them how soon they can help you feel better and how that will happen. Whilst there can’t be a guarantee as everyone is different, I would expect to feel better in some way in every session. My practice aims for positive change in every session as well as demonstrating strategies for the client to learn so they can self-manage when they need it.

Here are some examples of effective change therapy interventions:

· EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) guided tapping on acupressure points can change how we feel, release emotions, maybe break limiting beliefs and return the body to states that may help recovery. E.G. A relaxed boy that can sleep well is seen as more beneficial for health. Find a good practitioner and or try learning the basics from an online video. The physical problem can be focused on too and whilst there is no expectation that it heals the body, some enjoy doing this as there is no risk and can help mindset. · Hypnosis can change thoughts and reset patterns to feel safe, relaxed, hopeful and more · Visualisation positive imagining, a client called this beneficial dreaming. Another client imagined there was a Pac Man eating the cancer cells and credits that to their improvement.

More Self-Help Suggestions

Apps and the internet have many resources including videos and online group working. Here are some which have helped others. Try some and choose which work best for you:

Breathing exercises, breathwork classes

Meditation or mindfulness

EFT Emotional Freedom Techniques (a variety of methods)

Hypnosis

NLP Neuro Linguistic Programming – changing patterns of thinking and feeling

Music (upbeat and energising as well as calming)

Sound baths (maybe healing frequencies of sound and relaxing)

Singing

Journaling (processing thoughts and planning how you want to be)

Gentle exercise or time outdoors, where appropriate

Humour and laughter

Creative activities such as drawing. painting, sewing

Time with people you love or help you feel good

Focusing on what you can control

Practising self-compassion

We don’t need every tool just the ones we choose to best helps us when best works for us. Maybe print the list and have as a reminder when you will benefit from it.

“What can I do right now to help this situation?”

Maybe choose to do things that help you feel good, feel good about yourself, play happy music, sing, go for a walk find something to giggle at.

How Else Can We Help Our Bodies?

Support healing with nutrition, avoiding certain foods and drinks (many professionals suggest cutting out sugar as they believe sugar feeds cancer, but as yet have not seen a study to prove this). Planning the best nutrition to feel as good as we can is a wise move for life.

Maybe research “natural simple and safe” suggestions which have helped others, supporting their good health and recovery. A client recently shared with me that they radically changed their diet not only for the best recovery but for their future, stopping many unhelpful eating and drinking habits. Another client benefited from sauna and cold-water exposure. We may have to research and build our own best tool kit.

Emotionally Instead of waiting until overwhelmed visits, create a plan now, which can be used throughout life too and take action to feel better.

Remember we are allowed to laugh and enjoy today even if cancer is currently part of our lives. It doesn’t have to become our doom dictator.

We are allowed to create boundaries with others too. We can plan what is best for us for example:

“No cancer talking, let’s only talk about the good things in life today.”

“Forget sharing stories about other people’s experiences and health.”

“I’ll let you know when I need help so you can stop asking now.”

“I’d really appreciate some company without talking about illness.”

“We are only going to talk about fun and happy stuff today”

It is not being difficult, looking after ourselves is our priority and a human right.

We don’t have to control the whole journey or know how it will end. We can simply find the next helpful thing we can do, then the next and the next. Perhaps good questions to start with:

How do I want to feel today?

What can I do to feel my best today?

You CAN Change Your Emotions

This article is about supporting emotional wellbeing not replacing appropriate medical care or suggested treatments. Emotional techniques, therapy and psychological support are suggested as complementary support. Contact a healthcare provider when you need it, an appropriately qualified professional trained to help you.

Written by Maureen Fearon at the WCHBI (Emotional Therapy Specialist)

“We wish you the best of health, happiness and positive progress through any diagnosis as well as enjoying the learning these journeys provide us.”

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