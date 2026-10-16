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Jan's avatar
Jan
Oct 16

This article will help many persons experiencing cancer as well as their loved ones.

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Christine Kay Treglown's avatar
Christine Kay Treglown
Oct 16

Thank you for this in-depth article on cancer and giving the reader a different perspective on how to deal with all the issues that come with a cancer diagnosis.

The article gives much needed advice and coping mechanisms, not only to the person who has been diagnosed, but also to family and friends, who sometimes are at a loss of how to help.

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