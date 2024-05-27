“If we could all become what I call ‘Resolutionaries’ instead of Revolutionaries, then we could go some way towards changing society.”



I was delighted to meet last week with Jane Gunn to discuss her new book - The Mole and the Mountain. Jane’s inspiration for this book started off back in 2019 when she had a vision of a map. She wanted to create a picture of how her mediations often unfold so started with the map which is at the front of the book(below) and shows the journey that we all go on in times of change, challenge, crisis and conflict. It shows very briefly the sort of storm we get stuck in (Jane refers to this as the murky swamp of reality) where we have to make difficult choices, cross a bridge of courage and then climb to the mountaintop of experience.



In Jane’s work M.A.P is an abbreviation of Manifesto and Pledge. She encourages all of us to use this as a guide as we journey through life. To have a Manifesto(set of values or principles) and to pledge/promise to uphold these. After all, this is what living with integrity looks like.





So why the Mole, I ask Jane?



”Well, this goes right back to when I started my work as a mediator and I was offering training. One of my participants in a workshop said to me, what you do is you create molehills out of mountains. And so the mole then came up as a little character. He's in all my other books and he's just now developed a life of his own as Maurice the Mole. He gradually became a larger character with a name and a personality. So that's where Maurice comes from”



“So instead of making a mountain out of a molehill, it's how to make a molehill out of a mountain. Flip it on its head”

Who is this book for?



”I wrote it for my adult clients who are very often corporate clients who may be working in teams, they may be team leaders, they may be business founders or owners, but they're leaders. But of course, it's written as a parable and it's written in quite a simple way. So it's actually for anybody who would find value in understanding the principles in the book. My clients love reading it with their children or with their grandchildren as well and it is a book that can be read by all ages and together as well. It's a book for reading out loud.”



How has your other work informed this book?



”One of the principles that are key to my work in mediation and in particular in transformative mediation is this idea of self-determination. When I'm working with my clients as a coach or as a mediator, it's not up to me to solve their problem or even to offer them solutions. It's up to them. And I think more than ever in the world we're living in right now, going back to that principle of it's up to us to decide what future we want, how we want healthcare to be. It's up to us to make those decisions and determine the world we want to live in, and the principles we want to live by. So that's the theme that runs through all my books, as well as some of the skills and tools of mediation.



The principle one, of course, that really matters is how do we listen to each other and how do we not be divided when we have a difference of opinion and a different point of view? And I think that, again, very much in society at the moment, we're being pushed into a state of being divided and being divisive and being adversarial. So the idea is to move away from those mindsets and to have a mindset much more of coming together, of collaboration and joint problem-solving. That's such an important aspect of work and life that is, I would say, missing from the education system.“





Have you worked at all with schools?



”A lot of people have talked to me about working with schools and of course, one of the things that my grandchildren are just sort of moving into is this era of starting at school. Schools teach you about right and wrong, black and white and there's lots of rules and regulations in schools. I don't think at the moment children are taught very much about creative thinking, self-determination, problem-solving. So I would very, very much like to take this into schools, perhaps as a creative thinking tool.”

“Someone I followed for a long time called Al Siebert, wrote a book called The Survivor Personality. It talks very much about the ‘good child handicap’. It can be a handicap to be too good. We need to push boundaries and, you know, to be our own authentic self, not to focus on fulfilling somebody else's image of what makes us good. We do need to be good in the sense that we're being kind to others and that we fit in society, but if you're fitting too much into somebody else's idea of what you should be or what you should do, that becomes a problem in terms of being able to think creatively, resolve your problems and create collaborative groups in society.”

What was the most difficult part for you about writing this book?



”I think beginnings and endings are always difficult. Where do you end and what does the ending mean? I think probably that was the most challenging part for me, working out ‘is that the right place to finish’? ‘Am I finished’? I always wanted it to be a very short book. I think people just don't have that much time to read books now.”







What was the most enjoyable part of the writing process for you?



”Well, really, the most enjoyable part was going away on a retreat right at the start. It's closed now, but there was a Quaker centre in Birmingham and I took myself on retreat there for a week to start the writing process. And I have to say that was very enjoyable. To just focus on it because it is really hard to carve out time to write when you need to get yourself into the writing zone and it's always easy in an everyday scenario just to put it off and I'm too busy and the phone's just rung. So going away for a while and taking yourself out of that to write was lovely.”





How would you describe conflict resolution to the audience that's watching this that maybe doesn't quite understand how to unpack that? It might seem fairly straightforward, but what is it and why is it so important? And what advice would you give to people trying to develop these skills?



”Well, conflict itself is a process. It's the process by which we express our unhappiness with others. So it could be you know that we go silent or that we shout or whatever we do and conflict resolution is a process. The process is defined by a little compass in the book on the map.”







“Anybody can use this process, but it's about going through this compass and understanding the different points of it. So the N stands for what's actually going on Now. What's the Narrative? What do I perceive or what do others perceive as being Negative about it? The E is about what were my Expectations? Where have those not been met? What have each of us been Experiencing? What Evidence have we got? We need to dig a bit deeper there and understand not only what's going on, in reality, but what's actually going on within ourselves that we're experiencing? What are our thoughts, feelings, and so on? Then the S is about Solutions. You know, what possible Solutions are there? What would a Settlement look like? How do we move forward with that? And then the W stands for Walking forwards, being committed to a solution, and walking forward with it. Also what Wisdom have we each gained along the way?”



Share



Will you be bringing us more books in the future?



”I've already got requests to write a little bit more about Morris, so there may be a sequel. I don't quite know what that will be. At the moment, I'm working on a workbook/journal to accompany this book so that people can read the parable. They can read the story, and then if they've got something specific they would like to work through, they can work through the workbook. I can't promise when that will be out but that's in progress.”





Is there anything else you would like to share with our audience?



”My vision really is that the skills and tools and mindset of mediation shouldn't be reserved for legal disputes or business situations, but should be available to everybody. So I have a vision really in the world that we live in that's becoming so chaotic and divisive that actually if we could all become what I say resolutionaries instead of revolutionaries, then we could go some way towards changing society.”



Watch the full interview.



Buy The Mole and The Mountain either on the WCH Online Shop or through Amazon and leave a review.



A great gift for yourself, your family or your friends.



Are you looking for further help with Conflict Resolution in your Business?



You can find Jane’s other books How to Beat Bedlam in the Boardroom and Boredom in the Bedroom and The Authority Guide to Conflict Resolution on amazon.





Thanks for reading,



Zoe Strickland