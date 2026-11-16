Written By Maureen Fearon

Are you, like us, realising now, more than ever, how “real facts” and “truth” is hidden from us, on an individual level and globally too. When it comes to natural and potentially highly effective ways to be healthy both in mind and body, and ways can self-help without spending, there seems to be an agenda to keep them hidden from the masses, therefore restricting our making our best choices.

Of course, medicine has its place and most would prefer to naturally heal where possible, especially with complaints such as depression, anxiety, fears, self-doubting. All have emotional elements which can be changed with certain methods such as EFT, Emotional Freedom Techniques which are the topic of the next Feel Good Fix Tuesday 17th November 7.30pm - 8.30 UK time

The (zoom) online Feel Good Fix meetings are hosted by Kerry who has been a volunteer of the People’s Health Alliance (PHA) since their beginning. The PHA are one of the WCH partners and Mo (that’s me a proud member of the WCH BI steering committee). I was invited to become the Mental Wellbeing Ambassador for the PHA to share empowering knowhow for life. Sharing the wisdom of effective therapy practice and learnings from years of designing and delivering behavioural and personal development training programs.

WCH supporters are welcome to these events as well as anyone wanting to self-help or help others. Just reserve your free place on Eventbrite with the QR code below or link.

Tuesday 17th 7.30pm to 8.30pm UK Time

A Demonstration of EFT, Emotional Freedom Techniques

Register Your Free Place

What does it mean to be truly sovereign and what does it have to do with emotions?

Isn’t it to have ownership of our own mind, our choices and the direction of our life. It means having the emotional health and resilience to think independently, question what we are told, recognise when someone is attempting to influence or manipulate us and be free to make decisions based on our own understanding rather than simply following the expectations or instructions of others.

The more emotional we become, the less we tend to hear, see and think clearly. Our attention narrows, we miss important details and can become so caught up in how we feel that we fail to recognise what is really happening in front of us.

Ever noticed how magicians, politicians, salesmen (and women) and “those caught in the act” are good at this?

For example, someone who wants to hide their own lies might deliberately distract attention such as accuse another person of something they haven’t done, knowing it will shock, upset you or grab your attention or those in the meeting. Suddenly, instead of questioning their dishonesty, you are distracted by the other person’s behaviour and reacting to that instead. The original issue has been conveniently pushed aside. Great script writers use this strategy to engage and cause emotion in audiences.

Sometimes, rather than answering an awkward question, someone may accuse the person asking it of something they are not. For example, accusing a peace-loving person of causing discord to distract attention from the question they don’t want to answer. Have you ever been accused of what you are not or have not done/ What happened inside you in those moments?

There are reasons why it is such an effective strategy, which may be in another article if you are interested?

Therefore, managing our emotional system is fundamental to achieve and maintain a sovereign mindset.

When we are emotionally balanced, we are better able to manage our feelings, avoid unhelpful thinking, stay confident, resist external pressures and respond usefully rather than react as the other party wants.

Fears, anxiety, self-doubt, unresolved hurts and the need for approval can make us more vulnerable to believe what is not true and more easily controlled.

Can you see how managing our emotional states is therefore an important part of protecting our sovereign mindset? It helps us remain in charge of our thinking, be resourceful in the moment, avoid being conned, even bullied and enable making better choices, which could affect the direction of our lives.

Ever said “Oh I wish I had said xxxx instead!” after a conversation where emotions took over? I know I have and less so now because of the work on my emotion system.

The Feel Good Fix session demonstrating EFT will show how we can change our emotional states to feel better and could be a vital ally for so many occasions.

The Human Default: People believe what they hear, what they see and experience.

When in emotion we are more likely to believe what we hear without logical analysis simply due to how our brain processing works. So, imagine what happens when people are scared, upset or fatigued? Ever heard

“My guard was down because I was tired”

“My guard was down because I was distracted”

“My guard was down because I was in shock”

I am passionate to share what seems to be hidden secrets for both mental wellbeing and spotting manipulative language. I believe there should be more transparency, especially when it comes to helping those suffering emotionally and with low self-worth.

Tuesday 17th November: EFT in Action!

This method I have been using for nearly 20 years in my therapy practice. It has been great to see how it has helped people and faster than they expected.

EFT, often described as tapping, combines focused attention on the unwanted thoughts, emotions, fears, self-doubts, physical pain (and more) whilst gently tapping on specific points on the body.

During this session, I will show how we can self-work, briefly explain how the method works and then guide through the process, so attenders can experience how it can be used as a coping strategy. It is a demonstration and so miracles not expected however there may be positive changes.

There will be an opportunity to understand the principles and ask questions. Attenders can discover how it might be used as part of an emotional wellbeing toolkit.

Join Kerry and Mo for the next Feel Good Fix on Tuesday 17th November 7.30pm to 8.30 UK time

See what the Feel Good Fix can do for you.

The Feel Good Fix sessions so far include

Sessions have covered a wonderful variety of topics, each offering opportunities to learn, reflect and try something different.

Improving our memory skills

Forget our fears

Loneliness, the choices

Strategies to manage overthinking

Mind Gym that was fun and thought provoking

The emotional side of cancer

How to feel good about yourself

Avoiding SAD and the winter blues

Loving ourselves in a safe, beautiful way

Bounce back ability for when life knocks us down

Feel Unlucky? Want to feel luckier and have more luck?

Shoo the Inner Destructive Demon From doubts to unwanted reactions

Every topic provides an opportunity to look at familiar experiences from a different perspective, discover useful techniques and consider what small changes might make a meaningful difference.

Thank you for reading and your encouragement, it means a lot.

If there is something you would like us to cover get in touch with me or Kerry. If you have questions, let’s hear them. We aim for the sessions to be as useful as possible as they for the good of people and their best futures.

Email Kerry at the PHA kerry@the-pha.org

Email Maureen wchbi2026@proton.me

The Peoples Health Alliance are a great voluntary organisation with big hearted volunteers wanting a better future for mankind.

https://the-pha.org