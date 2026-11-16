During the COVID-19 chapter, the British public was repeatedly warned that the NHS was under unprecedented pressure. The need to protect hospital capacity became a central justification for extraordinary restrictions on everyday life. We were told that every bed mattered, that hospitals risked being overwhelmed, and that protecting the health service was a national priority.

Yet, during this same period and in the years that followed, hospitals across Britain continued to close, inpatient wards were withdrawn, and valuable NHS properties were sold or earmarked for redevelopment.

How can a country that was told it desperately needed hospital capacity continue to lose local hospitals, community beds, and historic healthcare buildings?

The gradual withdrawal of hospital services from smaller communities and their concentration in larger regional centres is causing considerable distress to people who are seeing a localised and more personal service being eroded.

Here’s an observation made by a neighbour – “I have concerns that so many services are being taken away from my local hospital to one further away that involves great expense as the public transport is hopeless. If healthcare access is made so tricky people let their health needs slip and long-term chronic illness will cost the NHS more.”

The question is not simply how many hospital buildings remain open, but how many beds, services and accessible treatment facilities have been lost and whether the replacements genuinely meet the needs of people and local communities.

For generations, Britain’s community hospitals have provided essential care close to home. Often established through local philanthropy, public subscription and community fundraising, these hospitals became deeply embedded in the towns and villages they served.

They offered rehabilitation, convalescence, palliative care, minor injuries treatment and inpatient support for people who no longer required acute hospital treatment but were not yet well enough to return home.

Rookwood Hospital, Wales, was sold off in 2024 by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

For an elderly patient recovering from surgery, a local community hospital can mean receiving care near family and friends rather than being transferred miles away. For a rural community, a minor injuries unit can mean prompt treatment without a lengthy journey to a distant emergency department. When community inpatient beds disappear, the consequences can extend throughout the healthcare system. Patients may remain in acute hospital beds longer because suitable rehabilitation or step-down care is unavailable. Families may face greater travel costs and difficulties visiting relatives. Ambulance services may be required to transport patients further, while already stretched community nursing and social care teams are expected to absorb additional demand.

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Supporters of centralised medical care argue that larger hospitals can offer modern facilities, specialist expertise and more efficient use of resources. These are legitimate considerations for complex emergency care but they do not remove the need for accessible local healthcare. People now face long waiting lists and travel times, often repeatedly, to see a string of different doctors at big city hospitals, for minor procedures that would a decade ago have been managed by community services.

Comment from another neighbour: “Public transport is generally easy to do, but not if you’re incapacitated in any way! So, sending people miles away is a problem for patients & families. If the South coast is to be covered in houses without supporting infrastructure put in place, then the situation will only get worse.”

A healthcare system should not have to choose between specialist centres of excellence and strong community hospitals. Both have important roles to play.

Another deeply concerning aspect of hospital closures is the fate of Britain’s historic healthcare buildings. Many of these properties were built in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, funded through charitable donations and created expressly to serve local communities. Their architectural significance is often considerable. Some are Grade I or Grade II listed, recognising their national historic or architectural importance. Permanent hospital closures since 2020 include:

Community wishes and concerns are usually overridden.

Centralisation is definitely not progress. In some circumstances, it can improve outcomes by concentrating specialist equipment, experienced clinicians and emergency services in facilities capable of providing round-the-clock treatment. However, centralisation also carries risks, especially when it extends beyond highly specialised care to rehabilitation, general inpatient services, maternity provision and routine treatment.

Is NHS Property a Public Asset or a Property Portfolio?

The continued disposal of NHS property raises wider questions about stewardship of public assets. Government estate reports show that NHS Property Services disposed of 48 freehold sites in 2020–21, while subsequent government reports recorded further healthcare property disposals. Since 2020 properties sold for redevelopment:

The justification for closing historic hospitals is often that older buildings are expensive to maintain, no longer fit for modern clinical requirements, or surplus following the relocation of services. Many NHS buildings require substantial investment, and modern healthcare sometimes demands facilities that older structures cannot easily accommodate.

However, land and buildings held for public healthcare are finite resources. Their value should not be measured solely by their potential sale price or the short-term savings associated with closing them. The long-term social value of retaining a community hospital, rehabilitation centre, or adaptable healthcare facility may be considerably greater than the immediate financial return from disposing of the property.

Where buildings have been funded through local charitable contributions, their original purpose and any relevant charitable restrictions deserve particular consideration. Far more aesthetic than modern hospitals, these historic buildings are also reminders that we descend from times when beautiful buildings were important to people senses, as much as to health and wellbeing. It is a travesty to knock them down or abandon them when they should be preserved, enhanced and appreciated.

Dilke Community Hospital, Forest of Dean

Lack of transparency

Throughout 2020 and 2021, hospital capacity was treated as a critical national concern because of COVID-19. The public was asked to make extraordinary sacrifices in order to protect the NHS. Now, the British public deserves a clear national account of what has happened to its hospital estate since 2020.

We need a comprehensive, publicly accessible register identifying hospitals that have closed, inpatient beds that have been withdrawn, services that have been centralised, NHS properties that have been sold or earmarked for redevelopment, and contracts concerned.

Our Hospitals Belong In Our Communities

Our hospitals are a public inheritance. Their future should be decided with the communities they were built to serve.

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