FOOD • FISHERIES • ENERGY

Restoring Affordability and National Self-Sufficiency

A review of regulatory burdens, domestic production and industrial resilience

THE CABI REPORT | OCTOBER 2026

A consolidated presentation of the supplied fisheries, agriculture, fuel and energy proposals, with a public-domain reference note.

Evidence note: Some comparative enforcement figures and import-standard claims in this report are presented as matters for investigation, not independently established findings.

Policy discussion paper • October 2026 | 1

BRITISH FISH FOR BRITISH PEOPLE

Restoring Affordable Food, Supporting Our Fishermen and Removing Unnecessary Legislative Burdens

Britain is an island nation surrounded by some of the richest fishing waters in Europe, yet fresh fish has become increasingly unaffordable for many households. At the same time, British fishermen face a complex framework of quotas, licensing requirements, compliance costs and administrative restrictions that can limit their livelihoods and the supply of locally caught food.

Food security and affordable nutrition should be fundamental priorities of government. Legislation must serve the people, not create unnecessary obstacles to their ability to feed themselves.

The Case for Reform

We call for an urgent, independent review of fisheries legislation to identify and remove punitive, disproportionate or unnecessarily costly restrictions, while retaining measures genuinely required to protect fish stocks and marine ecosystems.

Such reform could deliver significant benefits:

1. Lower food prices: Reducing unnecessary compliance costs, improving access to fishing opportunities and increasing sustainable domestic supply could help make fresh fish more affordable.

2. Supporting British fishermen: Fairer quota allocation and simpler licensing could strengthen independent fishing businesses, particularly smaller coastal operators disadvantaged by the existing system.

3. Greater national food security: Britain should make better use of its sustainable marine resources rather than depend so heavily on imported seafood.

4. Revitalising coastal communities: A thriving domestic fishing industry supports employment, local processing, transport, markets and the wider coastal economy.

5. Fairer distribution: Encouraging direct sales, local fish markets and community food networks could reduce unnecessary intermediary costs and ensure more of the consumer’s money reaches fishermen.

6. The apparent disparity in fisheries enforcement, whereby British vessels are subject to comprehensive dockside catch monitoring while reportedly fewer than 10% of foreign vessels are inspected, raises serious questions of unequal treatment, regulatory fairness and proportionality; where legislation is enforced inconsistently, its administration should be subject to immediate legal scrutiny and challenge, particularly where domestic fishermen suffer a disproportionate burden and as a consequence, cause them to be discriminated against.

Legislation Must Serve the Public Interest

Restrictions affecting essential food production should be demonstrably necessary, proportionate, transparent and supported by sound evidence. Their economic consequences for fishermen, communities and consumers must be assessed alongside environmental considerations.

Protecting fish stocks and protecting people’s access to affordable food are not opposing objectives. A properly managed fishing industry should achieve both.

We therefore call for a review of the economic impact of fisheries legislation, including quota allocation, licensing costs, administrative burdens and barriers to local distribution, with a clear objective:

To restore a thriving, sustainable British fishing industry that provides nutritious, locally caught fish at prices ordinary families can afford.

Our seas are a national resource. Their responsible management should benefit the people, the fishermen and the generations who follow.

BRITISH FOOD AND FUEL FOR BRITISH PEOPLE

Restoring National Self-Sufficiency, Supporting Agriculture and Industry, and Removing Unnecessary Legislative Burdens

Britain possesses the agricultural land, farming expertise, natural resources and industrial capability to provide a substantial proportion of its own essential food and energy needs. Yet farmers, producers, transport operators and businesses face mounting costs, complex regulations, taxation and administrative burdens that can undermine domestic production and drive up prices for everyone.

At a time when households struggle with food and energy bills, and businesses face increasing pressure simply to remain viable, we must question whether the cumulative burden of government policy is serving the national interest.

Affordable food, accessible energy and national self-sufficiency should be fundamental priorities of government. Legislation must enable productive enterprise, not unnecessarily obstruct it.

The Case for Agricultural Reform

We call for an urgent, independent review of agricultural legislation, taxation and regulatory requirements to identify and remove punitive, disproportionate or unnecessarily expensive burdens on British food production.

Such reform could deliver substantial benefits:

1. More affordable British food: Reducing unnecessary compliance costs, excessive administrative requirements and avoidable production expenses could allow farmers and producers to supply food at more competitive prices.

2. Protecting British farmland: Prioritising productive agricultural land for food production, while properly assessing competing land uses, would strengthen domestic food security and reduce unnecessary reliance on imports.

3. Supporting family farms: Simplifying regulations, improving access to markets and addressing unfair commercial practices could help smaller farms remain financially viable and pass their livelihoods to future generations.

4. Strengthening local food networks: Encouraging farm shops, local processing, independent abattoirs, community markets and direct producer-to-consumer sales could reduce distribution costs and retain more wealth within local economies.

5. Reducing dependence on imports: Supporting domestic production of food, animal feed and agricultural inputs would make Britain more resilient to international supply disruptions, currency fluctuations and geopolitical instability.

6. The apparent lack of regulatory parity between British farmers and overseas producers raises serious concerns about fairness and equal treatment: while British farmers must comply with extensive DEFRA and Environment Agency requirements, inspections, recordkeeping and traceability obligations, imported produce — such as potatoes grown in Africa — may enter the British market without evidence of having undergone equivalent production-stage scrutiny. This disparity warrants urgent investigation, as domestic farmers should not be financially disadvantaged by regulatory burdens that are not demonstrably matched by equivalent standards and verification for competing imports.

The Case for Affordable Fuel and Energy

Energy is not a luxury. It is an essential input into virtually every aspect of national life, including agriculture, manufacturing, transport, heating and food distribution.

When fuel and electricity become unnecessarily expensive, the consequences are felt throughout the economy. Higher operating costs are reflected in the prices of food, goods and essential services.

We therefore call for a comprehensive review of energy taxation, regulatory charges, planning delays and policy-driven costs, identifying where reform could reduce prices without compromising essential safety or environmental protections.

The benefits could include:

1. Lower costs for households: Reviewing fuel duties, electricity levies and other charges could provide direct relief to families struggling with transport, heating and electricity bills.

2. More competitive British industry: Affordable, reliable energy would help manufacturers, farmers and smaller businesses compete with overseas producers operating under different cost structures.

3. Cheaper food production and distribution: Lower energy costs for agricultural machinery, refrigeration, processing, fertiliser production and transport could reduce costs throughout the food supply chain.

4. Greater energy independence: Encouraging responsible development of domestic energy resources, alongside locally generated renewable energy and improved infrastructure, could reduce exposure to volatile international markets.

5. Revitalising the wider economy: Reducing unnecessary costs of production could encourage investment, protect employment, support domestic manufacturing and strengthen regional economies.

Legislation Must Serve the Public Interest

Every regulation, levy or restriction affecting essential food and energy production should be demonstrably necessary, proportionate, transparent and supported by credible evidence.

Its consequences for affordability, employment, domestic production and national resilience should be openly assessed.

Protecting the environment, maintaining public safety and providing affordable food and energy are not mutually exclusive objectives. Good governance must achieve a responsible balance between them.

We therefore call for an independent review of the cumulative economic impact of legislation and taxation on agriculture, fuel, energy and domestic industry, with particular attention to smaller producers and businesses.

The review should identify where unnecessary restrictions can be removed, where costs can be reduced and how any savings can reach consumers rather than being absorbed elsewhere in the supply chain.

A Nation That Can Provide for Itself

A prosperous and resilient country must retain the practical ability to feed its population, generate reliable energy, support its industries and sustain its communities.

National self-sufficiency does not require isolation from international trade. It requires the capacity to meet essential needs without becoming dangerously dependent on external suppliers.

The purpose of government should be to enable the people to thrive — not to burden the productive foundations of the country to the point where ordinary families can no longer afford life’s essentials.

Our farmland, energy resources, productive industries and skilled people are national assets. Their responsible stewardship should serve the wellbeing, independence and prosperity of present and future generations.

Restoring Affordability and National Self-Sufficiency

The cumulative burden of taxation, statutory instruments, regulatory charges and administrative restrictions on British agriculture, energy, transport and industry requires urgent and transparent examination.

While individual measures may have legitimate purposes, their combined economic consequences must not be overlooked. Each additional cost imposed upon essential production has the potential to affect businesses, employment, investment and ultimately the price paid by the public.

We call for an independent, publicly accountable review of the legislation and charges identified in this appendix, with a mandate to:

Identify unnecessary, duplicated or disproportionate requirements.

Quantify their economic impact on British producers and consumers.

Recommend repeal, amendment, exemption or simplification where justified.

Preserve necessary protections for public health, workers, the environment and future generations.

Establish mechanisms to ensure that cost reductions benefit consumers as well as producers.

The measure of successful governance should not be the volume of legislation imposed, but whether that legislation demonstrably serves the wellbeing, prosperity and security of the people.

Britain must be able to feed its population, sustain its industries and meet its essential energy needs at affordable prices.

National resilience begins with the ability of a people to provide for themselves. Government policy should support that ability, not unnecessarily diminish it.

Policy discussion paper • October 2026 | 1

References and Supporting Evidence

This report draws upon publicly available evidence published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and Seafish, including Agriculture in the United Kingdom 2025, UK Food Security Index 2024, Farming Evidence: Key Statistics, UK Seafood Supply Chain Report 2024, and official fisheries quota allocation and catch-limit guidance.

These publications document the UK’s dependence on imported food and seafood, the structure of domestic production, fisheries quota arrangements and the economic circumstances affecting British producers. They provide an evidential basis for examining whether regulatory and fiscal reforms could improve affordability, domestic competitiveness and national resilience. Specific claims concerning unequal enforcement and the scale of potential consumer savings require further investigation.

1. House of Commons Library — The Future of the Oil Refining Sector. Confirms closures, remaining capacity, energy and carbon cost pressures, and risks to employment.

2. Scottish Government — Grangemouth Refinery Economic Contribution Assessment. Provides the £404 million economic contribution and employment figures.

3. Fuels Industry UK — Fuels Statistics 2026. Documents the near-25% refining capacity reduction and increasing import dependence.

4. Parliamentary Written Evidence — Refining Competitiveness and Carbon Leakage. Industry evidence on the £200 million carbon cost and unequal international cost exposure.

5. Department for Energy Security and Net Zero — Security of Supply Report 2025. Government assessment of fuel imports, domestic refining and national supply resilience.

6. House of Commons Library — Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Explains the recognised problem of carbon leakage when domestic production moves to countries with different emissions regimes.

A particularly significant finding: The UK Government’s own 2026 consultation on the downstream oil sector acknowledges that domestic refining remains important for national security, employment and economic resilience, and warns against excessive dependence on overseas fuel markets.

Public-domain source directory

Seafish — UK Seafood Supply Chain Report 2024 — https://www.seafish.org/

Marine Management Organisation — quota and catch limits — https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/marine-management-organisation

Defra — Agriculture in the United Kingdom 2025 — https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/agriculture-in-the-united-kingdom-2025

Defra — UK Food Security Index 2024 — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-food-security-index-2024

Scottish Government — Grangemouth refinery economic contribution — https://www.gov.scot/publications/economic-contribution-grangemouth-refinery/

Fuels Industry UK — Fuels Statistics — https://www.fuelsindustryuk.org/

House of Commons Library — Research briefings — https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/

UK Parliament — Written evidence — https://committees.parliament.uk/

Editorial qualification

The report reproduces the submitted policy positions. Statements concerning inspection percentages, comparative overseas agricultural controls and the effects of refinery closures require like-for-like verification before being relied on as established findings. The cited materials provide context and supporting evidence, not proof of every causal assertion.

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