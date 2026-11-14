Our legal and judicial systems are failing the people because they are inconsistent, unjust and two-tiered. Gross injustices, oppressive governments, harmful legislation and the erosion of free speech have motivated people to research law and governance, to define our ancient rights in the context of natural and common law and to claim our sovereign status. There are ways to rebuild systems based on the common law principles of ‘Do no harm, cause no loss or injury, commit no fraud and keep the peace’.

One way is via the Community Assembly of the British Isles (CABI), which is establishing self-governed communities across the national and internationally; where people, not institutions, shape their future. Elders are recognised as essential custodians of wisdom and ancient rights. Customs and equity law are the modus, and where Peace Constables (constables for the people – recognized as the most venerated standard of policing) along with the lawful and ancient Kort Ownder jury process, together with the Members, live according to the enduring principles of Natural Law, including do no harm, cause no loss…. The Community Assembly works alongside its peace keepers and constables www.peacekeepers.org.uk/enrol offering alternative health hubs, support for farmers, home education and ultimately an alternative court of justice; a full parallel society.

Dede Hilliard acts as a regional facilitator and emissary for CABI, specifically representing the Territory of Kernow (Cornwall). There is also a growing network of Community Assemblies outside of the British Isles.

A CABI Approach to the concerns of Piddington

A small English village surrounded by fields that few had heard of, achieved a mass global audience and political turmoil when it was announced, without consulting the villagers, that 1250 male illegal immigrants would be housed in a disused army barracks next door. The villagers’ immediate concern was for their safety as there are many families living there and the number of men in the barracks would outnumber women ten to one. This came about when PM Andy Burnham announced that that ‘Middle-Class Britain Must Share the Burden of Housing Asylum Seekers’. In Britain, illegal immigration is costing £4.36 billion annually and everyday a horrific crime is reported. Migrants who arrive on dinghies from France are unvetted and many may have a criminal record in the country of their origin. Foreigners are three times as likely to be arrested for sex offences as British citizens according to an analysis by the Centre for Migration Control.

So called ‘irregular migrants’, 87% of whom are men, are advised to claim ‘asylum’ to guarantee not being deported. They are mostly not asylum seekers for three reasons: one, they come from a safe country (France), two, according to the UNHCR, ‘globally, women and girls make up half of the refugee population’ and three, the Danish study The Welfare Magnet shows they are attracted to the generous benefits that include free accommodation (including in luxury hotels) free meals, a spending allowance and free health and dental care. Those housed in a military base in Wethersfield, for example, live in grounds with trees, grass, full-size football pitches, a large indoor gymnasium, snack bars, pool tables, TVs and much more, and they are allowed to walk freely into local communities – even busses are provided. As they leave France some men have been known to ‘abandon women in the sea’ as they crowd onto dinghies in France to cross the channel. And according to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood most women on the dinghies report being raped during the crossing.

This decision without consultation has angered and troubled the people of Piddington and on the day of the Battle of Britain, 15th September 2026, they held a referendum to vote to leave the UK to which 96% voted in favour.

Tim McNally Chair, Piddington Parish Council said “The Government promises security, screening and reassurance—yet admits it cannot always verify people’s ages. Now it publishes a guide explaining that breaking Britain’s laws or behavioural expectations “could” affect asylum support or status. “Could” is not good enough. It SHOULD. Placing 1,250 single adult men beside a village of fewer than 350 people—then relying on a guidance document—is not safeguarding. It is an admission that the risks exist. @andyburnham Prime Minister Andy Burnham: what form of communication will finally make you hear Piddington, see the danger and understand the consequences of this policy? We are angry. We are organised. We will use every lawful and legal means available to defend our community. I am Spartacus. You are Spartacus. We are all Spartacus. We are going for the Battle for Britain!”

According to Dede (CABI), the problems that the small village of Piddington are facing could be addressed by establishing a Kort Ownder (court of fairness) requiring a minimum of 300 ‘shoulder to shoulder’ people in a named assembly operating under set procedures, thereby claiming their jurisdiction and enabling the ancient right to ‘shape their environment’. Dede tells us that these right exists for everyone in Great Britain.

The Council of 24 is rooted in Cornwall where, as Dede says, “the people of Cornwall traditionally used the jury court system of up 13-21 people to decide on issues; it was and still is a court of fairness. This ancient system has never dissolved (as attested even recently in Parliament – see Hansard) and was resurrected for use in 2024 by the Community Assembly of the British Isles – who have since established several jurisdictions in England.

The Cornish system has already been tested, court cases have been conducted and verdicts been placed on record in the Westminster judicial system. Some outcomes included the resignation of a councillor, the sacking of two social workers and a child was returned to its family.

The Court seal, handed down for over 275 years by the Cornish keepers of the Seal – has been granted to the Community Assembly of the British Isles. It is an opportunity to apply to and conduct a parallel court process to the Westminster system. It can deliver fairness and justice because the it’s a jury of 13-21 from the people – all sides fairly presented and decisions recorded together with relevant evidence. There are formal roles of auditor, judicator, constable of the court etc – all to ensure cases are processed correctly and transparently with all oaths and practice recorded. This court of fairness can be established anywhere. Cornwall, having kept the Stannary tradition alive could be pivotal in protecting communities like Piddington.

Dede, John Gilbert and others have met with Tim Mc Nally and representatives from other villages and towns who have equal concerns and are amazed at the opportunity that CABI can afford them: to have a court review that is lawful; that can be placed on record in Westminster, and can be actioned. The people can vote to have power - which is where power truly belongs.

Learn more in this conversation between Dede Hilliard and Dr Tess Lawrie.

To learn more about CABI click here

A quiet, steady network of people who already look out for each other

Communities have gathered in circles on these islands for thousands of years, for the simple reason that it works. No head of the table, no back row, no one speaking on your behalf. That is the shape a community assembly still takes today, in a village hall or a back room of a café, wherever people decide to sit down together.

Please visit Not a Person by clicking here to find out more about how ‘Lawfully separating from the legal person reclaims your freedom.’

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