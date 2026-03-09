Skills Not Frills: Halfway Check-In

We’re halfway through the Skills Not Frills program and what a start it has been.

We have touched the world with attenders from so many corners of the world, including:

Zanesville, Ohio USA Vancouver, BC. Stockport UK

Gozo, Maltese Island Zanesville, Ohio USA Malta

Saudi Arabia Wales UK Ireland

Germany Dorset UK Kent, UK

Manchester UK Toronto, Canada

“This series and your energy is much needed right now for everyone x”

The intention behind this program was simple: give people real tools that genuinely shift how you feel and function, rather than surface-level discussions. Judging by the feedback coming in, our intention is being lived out beautifully.

Our opening sessions have been gratefully received. The respect, consideration and compassion from attenders was beautiful and a nice reminder of the good people in this world.

What’s Coming This Week

Next week we move into two experiences that are both practical and powerful in very different ways.

Wednesday 11th March 7-8pm UK: NLP & Coaching Skills

There are plenty of myths and misunderstandings about NLP. Why would anyone want to stop us from exploring this empowering learning? But they do. It was looking at what Wikipedia said about NLP that made me realise it shouldn’t be relied upon for truth. In this session you’ll discover what NLP actually is and more importantly, how it can work for you.

You’ll learn some simple techniques used in high level professional coaching helps:

Change thinking patterns

Communicate more effectively (winningly)

Change the way you respond to challenges (and the slaps of life)

Create practical strategies that move you towards your goals

This is about learning skills you can use immediately in everyday life.

Thursday 12th March 7-8pm UK: Breathwork

Andy Walker sessions not only something completely different if you have not experienced this style of breathwork. Having attended many of his online sessions it is not only fascinating but beautiful to see how it makes a positive difference and the community spirit is special. Andy is one of the founders of Mentell and he skilfully delivers these sessions free of charge as a gift back to humanity. Take an hour dedicated to your mind.

Breathwork can take people on very different journeys. Some float into deep relaxation, others experience emotional releases, powerful realisations, or transformational inner shifts. And sometimes it’s simply a blissful, mindful adventure where time seems to disappear.

There is no “right” experience. Just the opportunity to breathe, let your body do what it knows to do, let go, and see where the journey takes you.

If the first half of the program has shown us anything, it’s this: When people are given the right tools and space, meaningful shifts happen.

We began with Tania A Prince explaining and demonstrating MBIR, exploring how the mind and body communicate and how awareness alone can begin to shift patterns many of us have carried for years. The feedback is beautiful. People noticing subtle and dramatic internal changes, new insights and a sense of instant calm and clarity that was as surprise to have happened so fast. Here are some feedback comments from the chat function

Wwow that’s amazing

sense of calmness

A sort of dream like place

Felt instantly relaxed and wanted to yawn. Too relaxed to have a thought.

Very relaxing, was near to sleeping.

Thank you so much Tania and Maureen xoxo ❤️🇨🇦❤️

Yes I was nearly nodding off as I felt so relaxed

I have some pain that I have had for a long time and it did feel better

Thank you so much Tania, and Maureen for this invaluable tool. I certainly felt the power of the technique, totally relaxed and loose bones, jaw, etc 🙏

Thank you so much Tania and Maureen. Much love to everyone! 💖

Hilarious, those blooming monkeys!!

A wonderful hour, of peace and a safe place to be.

Can’t wait for the next one. 🩵

Felt my heart area in a really expanded way. Lovely. Thank you so much

Fantastic!

Bless you both, and all 🙏

Blue sky! Wonderful session for relaxing. Many thanks for sharing.

What an amazing gift you have Tania xxx 👏👏👏🩵

Yes, I wholly agree and Tania has an amazing gift and developed this method which is a gift to us all. I highly recommend learning more from Tania. Her online trainings mean anyone in the world can learn how to use and benefit from Mindfulness Based Inner Repatterning MBIR.

Then we sent attenders to sleep! Even Euan who was co-hosting nodded off! I was delighted as that was the best proof of how what we do can relax us and send us to sleep. Attenders are now perfectly prepared for when the clocks change. When in the UK the clocks going forward is often problematic in disrupting sleep patterns. Thank you “Maureen, you managed to send me to sleep!”

One thankful lady was able to take resources and encouragement in preparing for a presentation she was delivering the following day and she smashed it! 🥳

“The power of supporting well-wishers with valuable knowledge sharing is the magic we want to share with those open to receive”

Then we moved into EFT, where participants experienced first-hand how tapping can help physically and release tension and unresolved emotions. For many, it was their first experience of the technique and the testimonials show just how even in a short demonstration it makes a difference and can help people feel lighter, more hopeful and ease pain.

And then came James Mayers sound bath. James is a music producer, musician and one of the original founders of Mentell, the charity set up to help men.

The aims of the attenders included:

Relaxation

Enjoy my first time sound bath

I am looking forward to an hour of Peace and Relaxation.

To relax and rejuvenate

Not only did James play a variety of instruments but used skilful language to guide us into having our best experience. It was magnificent. The sound frequency travelled well through the internet. It was not only calming, but transformational. Maureen had a huge release (unexpected tears) of childhood sadness she hadn’t realised was locked inside of her and felt lighter and full of gratitude and inner peace. Luckily few had tech sound issues (every device has different settings as well as each potentially needing to change a zoom audio settings or two).

More than anything, what’s been beautiful to see is how different each person’s experience has been. Some left with profound insights, others with transformational shifts, emotional healing, hope for the future and some simply with a deep sense of peace they didn’t realise they needed.

Here are some of the feedback:

It’s brilliant thank you so much. 🩵

Totally relaxing James.

It was amazing

Many Thanks James -it was wonderful

Amazing. I feel amazing!

Nodded a few times but it was great

This is truly amazing, it’s brought tears of joy to my eyes. My first time of Sound Bath and it won’t be my last.

It was amazing 💖🩵💖

AWESOME!

Well I fell asleep on another session!

Beautiful beyond words, thank you

Thank you James - very talented

Amazing, more holistic & powerful

Loved it and yes it was magical 🩵💖💚

Checkout more from James including his podcasts:

And we’re only halfway through the 7 Sessions.

We are thankful for the experts who have kindly donated their time to share their sought-after skills. This collection of modalities has brought people from all over the work together, with wise curiosity to find better ways to self-manage and navigate through the challenges of life.

This series of events allows anyone to explore what has worked for others (and is raved about) safely, openly and without a financial barrier.

Come as you are.

Access is open to all including therapy professionals wanting to expand their toolkit with safe, effective ways to help their clients.

Observe. Participate in the comfort of your own space. Experiment with what would be good to change within you or apply methods to generate the state you want whether that is to relax, control the mind or be resourceful in the moment.

You may leave with

More than information,

With tools that change how you live,

With methods to help others.

All you need is yourself. Bring a pen and paper if you’d like to take notes, otherwise, simply join the online meeting, experience what’s possible and enjoy the benefits.

No jargon. No gatekeeping. No fee. No selling courses etc.

If someone wishes to donate as a gesture of gratitude, they’re welcome to of course as WCHBI is a voluntary not for profit organisation.

