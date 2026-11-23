Written by Maureen Fearon

From the Europe perspective which includes Christmas time.

Winter presents a set of challenges for our bodies. Less sunshine, reduced outdoor activity, seasonal infections and changes in diet can all influence how well we feel.

Rather than waiting until we feel run down, winter is an excellent time to become proactive and be reminded of what maintains good health. There is much we can do naturally to support our immune system, maintain energy, nourish our bodies and give ourselves the best possible chance of enjoying these colder months.

My confession: I am relatively new to learning how to be naturally healthy having been naive and blindly believing what some doctors told me (or not questioning if there were other options) and pharmaceutical advertising. And there is such a lot to learn and remember. I am no expert and there are so many experts out there, some with conflicting information.

Grateful for the shared information and lifestyle approaches advocated by Dr Sarah Myhill and Dr John Campbell (World Council for Health friends), this article is a suggestion to research ways to prepare for continuous good health and make your best choices.

Dr Sarah Myhill kindly gave her time last year for a WCHBI interview you can see on Rumble, with valuable insights on how to have our best health.

https://rumble.com/v5zitet-truths-we-should-all-know-for-good-health.html

Lets support the body’s natural processes through good nutrition, sensible supplementation, fresh air, movement, rest and taking responsibility for our wellbeing.

1. Vitamin D – the sunshine vitamin

It amazes me how so many people are still unaware of the importance of Vitamin D, particularly during winter when our exposure to sunlight is reduced. It contributes to our immune function, helps maintain healthy bones, teeth and muscles as well as a potent positive effect on some mental health conditions such as SAD Syndrome – Seasonal Affective disorder.

Dr Sarah Myhill and Dr John Campbell talk extensively about the importance of vitamin D, highlighting the importance of maintaining adequate levels. Checkout their videos on YouTube.

Natural ways to obtain vitamin D:

Get outdoors during daylight (sunbathing) whenever possible.

Eat oily fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel.

Include eggs and other vitamin D-containing foods.

Consider daily vitamin D supplements. (There are sprays which can be taken via gum tissue and bypass the digestive system. It is said that Vit Tablets are better absorbed into the system with food containing fats).

In the UK, the NHS recommends that adults and children over four consider taking 10 micrograms (400 IU-International Units) daily during autumn and winter. Some people need supplementation throughout the year.

Other experts suggest up to 10,000 IU, which is the equivalent of one hours sunbathing. This is where you have to do your own research.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamins-and-minerals/ (NHS Advice)

2. Vitamin C supporting natural defences

Vitamin C is an important antioxidant also contributing to normal immune function. It also helps with collagen production, wound healing and the protection of cells from oxidative stress.

Dr Sarah Myhill has advocated vitamin C to support the body during infections as well as everyday requirements.

For everyday winter preparation, good dietary sources include:

Oranges, lemons and grapefruit.

Kiwi fruit and berries.

Red and green peppers.

Broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

Fresh leafy vegetables.

Vitamin C is water-soluble, so the body does not store large amounts of it. Regular inclusion of vitamin C-rich foods is a sensible approach.

Some research suggests that regular vitamin C supplementation can modestly reduce the duration of a common cold, although there is no widely published reporting of it preventing colds in the general population but I have heard doctors and nutrition specialists advise to ensure taking regular doses.

3. Iodine – What do you know about this important mineral?

After watching by chance a Dr John Campbell video, I took some Iodine and it stopped a cold in its tracks. I wasn’t expecting how fast it worked and am now a fan of something I thought was just used by surgeons when operating.

Iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones, which help regulate metabolism, energy use and body temperature.

Dr Sarah Myhill and Dr John Campbell have spoken thoroughly about iodine and its role in our health. Iodine is particularly interesting when considering winter wellbeing because thyroid hormones influence how our bodies regulate energy and metabolism.

Natural dietary sources include:

Sea fish and shellfish.

Eggs.

Milk and dairy products.

Seaweed (although iodine levels can be extremely high and variable).

It is suggested adults require approximately 140 micrograms of iodine daily.

For most people, obtaining sufficient iodine through food is preferable. Anyone with thyroid problems should seek individual advice before supplementing.

4. Dandelion Tea – a little help from the garden

Dandelion has a long history of traditional herbal use and makes a lovely caffeine-free drink during colder months. Dandelion leaves and roots can be used in herbal preparations, particularly in connection with digestion and urinary health.

A warm cup of dandelion tea is a pleasant alternative to another cup of coffee or ordinary tea.

It can be enjoyed as part of a varied diet and provides an opportunity to introduce more natural plant-based choices into everyday routines.

There are traditional claims about dandelion supporting liver function and detoxification.

If you take medication, particularly diuretics or medicines affecting blood sugar, check with a healthcare professional before using concentrated herbal preparations. Stay safe.

5. Turmeric – nature’s golden spice

Turmeric contains curcumin, a naturally occurring compound that has attracted considerable research interest because of its biological and anti-inflammatory properties.

Turmeric is an easy addition to winter cooking. Barbara O Neil has many videos explaining how it is valuable and how it can be used.

Try adding it to:

Homemade vegetable soups.

Lentil and vegetable curries.

Warm milk or plant-based milk.

Ginger and lemon drinks.

Roasted vegetables.

Combining turmeric with a little black pepper and some healthy fat is a popular culinary approach to improving curcumin absorption.

A warm turmeric drink can be a comforting winter ritual.

6. Feed your gut – support your immune system

Our digestive system plays an important part in our overall health. The gut is home to a vast community of micro-organisms which interact with our immune system. Rather than relying on a single supplement, think about giving your gut a variety of nutritious foods.

Consider including:

Natural yoghurt and kefir.

Fermented vegetables such as sauerkraut.

Fibre-rich vegetables such as broccoli, sweet potatoes, green peas, sprouts.

Beans, lentils and chickpeas.

Nuts and seeds.

A variety of colourful fruits and vegetables.

7. Remember magnesium, zinc and selenium

These minerals are sometimes overlooked when people concentrate on vitamins. I didn’t know any of this until recent years. They all have important roles in maintaining normal body functions.

Magnesium for muscle and nerve function, energy metabolism. Foods include nuts, seeds, leafy greens.

Zinc for the immune function and wound healing. Foods include meat, shellfish and pumpkin seeds

Selenium for thyroid function and antioxidant protection. Foods include fish, eggs, meat, Brazil nuts

A varied diet will provide many of these nutrients.

8. The natural winter health habits that cost very little

Some of the most valuable things we can do cost absolutely nothing.

Get outside every day: Daylight, fresh air and gentle movement can support physical and emotional wellbeing, even when the weather isn’t particularly inviting.

Prioritise Sleep: Sleep is essential for recovery and normal immune function. It is a balancing act at times and we can learn how to master sleep if it becomes a challenge. In the new year we will be holding a sleep master class. Establish your best bedtime routine, how to quieten the mind and relax the body. Listen to your body and plan to do what you need to have sufficient rest. In winter there can be the lure of having too much sleep, staying in a warm comfy bed doesn’t always help. For me, too much sleep gives me “hangover” symptoms where I feel dreadful and horribly tired for the rest of the day.

Keep moving

Walking, stretching, dancing or gentle exercise helps maintain circulation, mobility and general health.

It is worth remembering that more is not necessarily better as with anything. Balance is key and it is our responsibility to research and follow safe guidelines.

A simple winter preparation checklist:

Rather than making lots of changes at once, start with a few manageable habits.

Review vitamin D intake.

Eat vitamin C-rich fruit and vegetables daily.

Include iodine-containing foods.

Enjoy herbal teas such as dandelion.

Add turmeric to cooking.

Include fermented foods and plenty of fibre.

Eat a varied, nourishing diet.

Get outside in daylight.

Keep moving.

Protect your sleep and make time to relax.

A final thought: become proactive about your health

Dr Sarah Myhill places considerable emphasis on nutrition, energy production and providing the body with the raw materials it needs. Dr John Campbell brings attention to a wide variety of research, including the importance of vitamin D, particularly for those living in northern climates.

The common sense approach is to understand what the body needs, identify potential nutritional gaps and make informed choices.

Dr Sarah Myhill YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@drsarahmyhill5403/shorts

www.drmyhill.co.uk Website which has a wealth of knowledge

Further reading and information

Health note: This article is for general educational purposes, not individual medical advice. Supplements and herbal preparations can interact with medicines and may not be suitable for everyone. Check and gather information before starting high-dose supplements, particularly if you have an existing health condition, take medication, are pregnant or breastfeeding. Supplements are not recommended as a substitute for appropriate medical care.

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