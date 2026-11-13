Sovereign Stories of a Better Way is a platform to highlight your creativity, dynamism and contributions, with the emphasis on parallel systems and solutions that are better for health, sovereignty, community and country.

We are looking for artists crafters, musicians, writers, campaigners, educators, growers, farmers, health practitioners and other community initiatives that contribute to health and sovereignty. Who would you recommend to include in this Sovereign Stories for a Better Way series?

Please send your recommendations to Madeleine Waterfield at madeleine@worldcouncilforhealth.org

In our first article, Madeleine writes about some of her experiences as a home educator.

On my last day of being a home educator, I said to my son as we drove to his final GCSE exam, “Hey look, there’s a history of chair making museum, wouldn’t you rather go there than sit your boring physics exam?” “Ah well, the exam will do thanks mum”. While I waited, I rang a few friends to thank them for being a beautiful part of our five children’s lives; for inspiring them, making them laugh and showing such love and support. When I told of the chuckle I had in the car about the chair museum one friend said, “At least they no longer have to be dragged around endless places pretending to look interested.” To which I replied – “and nor do we!!”

We had plenty of adventures and gave our children many experiences on our home education journey, and yes, we made mistakes along the way but we and many other families are living proof that you can have a relaxed and unorthodox approach to education and bring up healthy, balanced children who can pass exams with good results; go on to college and university and adapt to the immense challenges that they present.

While there is no escaping the mainstream narrative of corporate influence that filters into a child’s awareness, our approach enabled us to hold back the persistent misinformation of: climate hysteria; pandemic years of lockdowns and harmful vaccines (so called); gender ideology with pressure to consider experimenting with pronouns or transitioning; the pornographic nature of sex education that is heavily supported by the WHO even for children as young as four years old; critical race theory and more besides.

Those topics weren’t on our agenda, and the overall approach was based on the idea that we didn’t call what we were doing ‘home schooling’, we called it ‘home education’. This came about as we walked into Waterstones in Bath one day, where I read a quote from Mark Twain painted onto the wall in large letters. – “I try not to let my schooling interfere with my education.” So we learned as we went along and when the children wanted to sit exams, we followed the curriculum and booked them in to an independent exam centre for their GCSEs or A-levels. It was handy to chat to other families to learn about these centres and tips for preparing. I read somewhere that students can get an extra 16% if they eat blueberries before their exams, and a friend quipped that at least her daughter would get 16%! She is now a lawyer!!

We established a timetable of daily learning at home, exploring many subjects in the morning and recreation or outings in the afternoon. Art, music, dance and sport were part of this, and we had day trips and get-togethers with other families and groups. We also took a year out and travelled around Australia which is described in my book A Beautiful Revolution. This unforgettable journey was presented in an exhibition in Bath Library displaying paintings, drawings, photos, descriptions, diaries on the walls and an enormous map on the floor covered with 3-D models of whales breaching, deserts tracks, termite mounds, Uluru, the Great Australian Bight, the Pinnacles Desert and other landscapes. We made four large display cases showing all the things we collected including the complete penguin skeleton, shells, leaves, bones, gumnuts, sand and bright red sap. The exhibition was very well received, people said they enjoyed it, and the girls chatted to many visitors. Friends said they had many conversations after viewing our display. It was a good experience for the children from planning to completion. Our home educating visitor from the Local Education Authority (LEA) came to the exhibition and wrote in her report “The exhibition proved very popular, and I was extremely impressed when I visited.”

In the village where our five children were born, our lovely neighbours took a keen interest and offered support. One taught them Spanish for a year. One walked with them down the valley and taught them about the trees and wild plants. Another took them on a guided walk around Bath. One taught them spinning and wool carding. A farmer always allowed us to come and watch the lambing. An elderly neighbour with an interest in birds would write out interesting stories about the migration of swallows over 6000 miles to the cape of South Africa. Another helped us procure a beehive that was no longer wanted, and we learned about bees and honey, loving that bees do a dance to tell other bees in the hive the location of flowers for nectar and pollen. Another neighbour just loved bringing her children on walks down the valley with us where we would enjoy the beautiful rural English countryside and on wet days turn the slopes into mud slides. We interviewed an elderly neighbour who remembered the Bath Blitz in 1942 and how the sky over Bath turned blood red after the incendiary bombs from the German Luftwaffe.

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Once a week, with a group of families we rented an old school building for a while, with arts crafts, drama, cooking, science, history, woodwork, book club - all held indoors, and football and athletics games outside. It was mainly run by a mum with great leadership skills, and we all made it fun for the kids, we also took it in turns to run sessions. We had theme days like WW2, international cooking and the children regularly talked about their favourite hobbies or showed what they had learned or done. One day my daughter and I showed a castle that we had built out of clay bricks that we made ourselves. It was a beautiful castle, like Bodiam castle. We loved making it. It did get knocked over that day, but we took the pieces home and lovingly rebuilt it. Over the years the children wrote and performed plays. Our enterprising mum who had a background in drama inspired the children with script writing, making sets and costumes and even performing it at a major theatre as part of a council led initiative.

Forest Day was organised by a qualified mum who rented a patch of land in a farmer’s woodland. That was fun for everyone as we cooked together, did activities with the kids and enjoyed cups of tea. I don’t know how many bows and arrows us parents helped make. The children twisted bread dough on a stick and propped it over the coals and had a lot of pleasure eating their own bread, no matter how doughy it was in the middle. It was usually a soup or sausages that we all cooked and shared. And as we shared our home ed experiences and challenges, a lot of laughter rang out under the trees. We had activities throughout all seasons which often included den making, tree identifying, bird watching, or just swinging on the rope swing. Sometimes we’d just sit in silence, but that usually didn’t last long.

There are many day trips that made home education memorable. We found the Welsh government offered lots of amazing experiences like the mines, the royal mint and a model village. ‘Crocodiles of the World’ was exciting and many day trips to London included visiting the houses of parliament. When we were shown the large empty space of Westminster Hall the guide asked us what we thought was the purpose of the room and my 8-year-old son said “for hide-and-seek”.

We followed our noses with some topics and found they would be relevant to many subjects. When we studied ‘water’, we looked at snowflakes under a microscope, then we would learn about rain and irrigation. We made a model of a shadouf, an ancient Egyptian irrigation system where the bucket, (wooden toy one) suspended on a long branch (stick) over the Nile (blue paint) was counterweighted with a stone (tied on with string), rotated and tipped to water the fields (green paint). We also made a model of a Roman aqueduct, and the water powered Lynton-Lynmouth railway that we loved to ride in on holidays in Devon.

One of our most rewarding experiences was the generosity of a neighbour who allowed us to share horses with her. The children learnt to care and love and ride and put the work in. This whole experience has given them so much confidence and fulfilment. We enjoyed watching a farrier as he put a red-hot shoe on a massive shire’s enormous hoof, disappearing in a cloud of smoke as he bent over. Then, once cooled, with nails in his mouth he would hammer the shoe in place. We’d watch the vet grind their teeth - the horse’s teeth! She always wanted to include us and show us why she was doing things. She taught us how to put a poultice on a hoof when a horse had laminitis. The children were lucky enough to compete in horse shows. I was amazed how they could sit on the horse and commit to memory the order of the jumps before going into the ring. They were able to laugh at the mud grass stains caused from falling when the horse shied from a jump.

Our children are grateful for the freedom and experiences they had in their education and that includes all the things they’ve learned from Dad – building garden houses from scratch, repairing cars, making rope and pulley systems to lift your own weight, 3D design and printing, and learning how to use a lathe and a milling machining and plenty more. That’s another story altogether.

For me it has been a joy and incredibly rewarding to have been able to home educate our five children.

Please visit www.peacetide.co.uk for more information about A Beautiful Revolution - a book about Truth, Travel and Turning the Tide - Peacefully and click on the image below for a video about the book.

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