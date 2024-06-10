Are you ready to take better care of your health and well-being? Join us at the Better Way Detox Fair in Wiltshire for:





Expert Guidance: Attendees will receive advice from expert integrative health practitioners on detoxification methods and practices from speakers including Prof Angus Dalgleish, Clive De Carle, Dr Tina Peers, Patrick Holford, Kate Shemirani and Dr Dietrich Klinghardt.

One of the panel discussions with British Isles SC member Dean Patterson.

Stress Relief: Unwind with our 15 therapists as they offer donation-based sessions from our giant tipi tent.



Wellness Screenings: Access to free or discounted health screenings and assessments including live blood analysis(early booking recommended) from Vitalise Nutrition. Blood Testing includes nutrient analysis such as Vitamin B12, folate and Vit C while dry blood samples can reveal toxicity, heavy metals, evidence of parasites, oxidative stress and organ/system inflammation.

Educational Workshops: Opportunities to participate in workshops on topics such as nutrition, brain health, and frequency medicine.

Product Demos: Experience demonstrations of the latest detox products and technologies.

Hands-on Activities: Engage in interactive activities such as dance, meditation, singing and breathwork in the beautiful space that is Winkworth Farm.

Exclusive Deals: Take advantage of special discounts and offers on health products and services in our detox fair Pharmacy(exhibitor hall).

Sample Delicious and Healthy Foods: Taste a selection of delicious healthy, detox-friendly foods and beverages including the Tractor Barn Cafe run by medicinal chef Peter Grant.

Motivation and Inspiration: Gain motivation and inspiration from real stories in our speaker corner.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals interested in health and wellness.



Moving and Shaking: Join us for the party in the evening to dance the night away and let go of the challenges of life. We have live music on Friday and Saturday followed by DJ’s including legendary Electronic music DJ and producer Danny Rampling.



To Find out more and BUY TICKETS visit:



https://betterwayevents.org/events/better-way-fair/

World Council for Health is offering a free ticket to anyone who is unwell following the ‘vaccines’. Please email events@worldcouncilforhealth.org to find out more.



Thanks for reading and see you there,



WCH British Isles