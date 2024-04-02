The World Council for Health (WCH) British Isles (BI) is delighted to announce its launch, heralding a new era of health advocacy, positive solutions and innovation. Emerging from the pioneering efforts of the global WCH, the BI Council stands poised to confront the most critical health challenges facing these islands with unwavering determination.

Aligned with the visionary 7 Better Way Principles, WCH British Isles will be focusing its energy on:



• Empowering the public with knowledge on preventative measures against the most challenging chronic diseases currently faced by our population, so they can make the best health decisions.

• Playing a key role in improving the health of our population. By doing this we can significantly reduce the pressure on the NHS and become a healthy nation we can be proud of.

• Cultivating platforms for open dialogue on mind health, while sharing invaluable resources for individuals and caregivers alike.

• Disseminating precise, country-specific content to meet the unique needs of our population.

• Forging alliances with local partners to deliver holistic and integrative guidance on healthcare within our communities.

• Upholding the Hippocratic Oath of healthcare practitioners, ensuring ethical standards and patient-centred care are met.

• Championing fundamental rights and sovereignty through vigorous advocacy and public education.

Dean Patterson, a member of the British Isles Steering Committee answers the question ‘why are we needed?’:

“Ethical Healthcare provision and robust scientific research has been gradually eroded over the past 50 years through corrupt practices. Global healthcare activity currently focuses on resolving the symptoms and effects of toxic lifestyles rather than treating the underlying cause which would prevent most diseases. Half of all medical emergency admissions in the Western world are due to drug side effects. Half the world’s healthcare budget is spent in the USA but it ranks a poor 69th in global health index score behind Armenia, Jamaica and Albania. The last 3 years have demonstrated a Western civilisation in the exponential phase of aggressive corrupt practices, that now threaten the moral fibre of our society. The integrity of every phase of human existence from conception to death is now a battleground for profit and manipulation. I wish to support healthcare systems that restore our natural connection to our environment and develop the consequential ecosystems that flourish as nature intended. This is why I stand for the WCH British Isles Steering Committee.”

We extend a heartfelt invitation to friends, partners, and allies who share our vision and values to embark on this transformative journey with us to make a real difference.

While our website is being built, stay connected with us via Substack or social media platforms. We are on Telegram, Rumble, Twitter and TikTok. Be sure to watch these spaces for updates on events and take action. Individuals, groups, and organisations eager to support our mission are encouraged to subscribe to our Substack.

Your steadfast support is invaluable as we pave the way towards a healthier, more resilient future for all.

Together, let us chart a course toward real wellness, connection and prosperity.



