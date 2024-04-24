Dr Dean Patterson studied at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, graduating in Medical Sciences and Surgery in 1992, then moved to England in 1995 to take up the position of Senior House Officer in general medicine at Cheltenham General Hospital, where he obtained membership of the Royal College of Physicians.

In 1997 Dr Patterson became the Specialist Registrar in general medicine and clinical pharmacology at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he specialised in cardiovascular research. Subsequently, he became the Research Fellow and Cardiology Registrar at the Hypertension Research Unit and Coronary Care Unit at Dundee University.

In 2003 he became the Clinical Lecturer in cardiovascular medicine and Honorary Specialist Registrar in general medicine at the Tayside University Hospital, Dundee – a role that included a training post in cardiovascular medicine and the assessment of acute vascular referrals. He was involved in teaching, such as a regional primary care workshop in cardiovascular disease and has published widely within his specialist field.

He is a member of the British Cardiovascular Society, the European Society of Cardiology and the British Medical Association. In 2010 he underwent further specialist training for the reporting of CT Coronary angiography.

Since coming to Guernsey, Dr Patterson has introduced non-invasive cardiovascular stress testing, with the support of the Nuclear Medicine and Radiology departments at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, enabling assessment of patients at risk of heart attack prior to routine surgery.

He introduced a protocol for the treatment of patients with heart attacks which has helped to maximise the medical treatment of these patients and led to the introduction of critical off-island referrals for coronary angiography and stenting.



Here’s what Dr Dean Patterson has to say about why he joined World the World Council for Health British Isles Steering Committee:

“Ethical Healthcare provision and robust scientific research has been gradually eroded over the past 50yrs through corrupt practices. Global healthcare activity currently focuses upon resolving the symptoms and effects of toxic lifestyles rather than treating the underlying cause which would prevent most disease. Half of all medical emergency admissions in the Western world are due to drug side effects. Half the world’s healthcare budget is spent in the USA but it ranks a poorly 69th in the global health index score behind Armenia, Jamaica and Albania. The last 3 years have demonstrated a Western civilisation in the exponential phase of aggressive corrupt practices, that now threaten the moral fibre of our society. The integrity of every phase of human existence from conception to death is now a battleground for profit and manipulation. I wish to support healthcare systems that restore our natural connection to our environment and develop the consequential ecosystems that flourish as nature intended. Hence I wish to stand for the WCH British Isles Steering Committee”

We feel very fortunate to have a cardiologist on the committee, not least one as solutions-focused and ethical as Dr Patterson.



Thank you for taking the time to meet our team.



Best Wishes



WCH BI



