Dr Jayne Donegan is a Homeopathic and Naturopathic Practitioner registered with the Homeopathic Medical Association, Homeopathy International and the Association of Naturopathic Practitioners. She is a member of the British Society of Ecological Medicine and a patron of the College of Naturopathic Medicine.

She no longer practices as a medical doctor as the requirement to put NHS policy before the best interest of the patient is not why she chose medicine as a vocation. Repeated applications to deregister from the General Medical Council were rejected by the Council over a period of four years but eventually, in July 2023, her name was, at last, erased from the register, leaving her free to continue her holistic work without interference.

Dr Donegan qualified in medicine at St Mary’s Hospital Medical School, University of London, in 1983. She trained in accident & emergency medicine, orthopaedics & trauma, paediatrics, neonatal intensive care, obstetrics & gynaecology, ENT, dermatology and general medicine. She gained postgraduate qualifications in child health, obstetrics & gynaecology and general practice before becoming a family doctor. In 1990 she began to study homeopathy and naturopathic principles, She gained her Certificate of Specialist Accreditation in Medical Homeopathy of the Faculty of Homeopathy, London in 2008. In 2017 she was awarded an advanced postgraduate diploma in mental health.

In 2002 Dr Donegan acted as an expert in a vaccine case for two mothers whose absent and ex-partners were applying to force vaccination on their children. She was accused of serious professional misconduct by the UK General Medical Council in an attempt to stop her practising as a doctor. After three years of litigation and a three-week hearing (GMC 2007), the GMC Panel stated, “Panel is sure that in the reports you provided you did not fail to be objective, independent and unbiased.”

Dr Donegan has been researching disease ecology and vaccination since 1994. She promotes health and practical and supportive treatment of childhood and adult infectious diseases and other illnesses. She offers private consultations in North London as a homeopathic and naturopathic practitioner along with holistic lifestyle advice and case reviews.



Dr Donegan shares the reasons she has decided to join WCH British Isles below:



“The National Health Service was introduced to the UK in 1948 with the promise of health care available to all and free at the point of delivery. Who would have thought 75 years on this would lead to ‘health care’ becoming mandatory when you did not want it and often unavailable when you did.

Standard health care far from supporting health, supports illness, and the management of disease with pharmaceutical drugs that aim to remove the symptoms and not the cause. As well as numerous interventions being expensive and ineffective, many cause adverse reactions which are treated with more drugs, to the extent that the Food & Drug Administration reports that hospital based adverse drug reactions may be the fourth leading cause of death in the USA, ahead of pulmonary disease, diabetes, AIDS, pneumonia, accidents, and automobile deaths. And that’s just inside hospitals – outside of hospitals there are even more .

I support the World Council for Health (WCH) in its working to bring us back to the bedrock of what constitutes health, which is more than just the absence of disease. Health, tranquillity and happiness are achieved by supporting the body which is always seeking to heal with clean, pure water, vibrant unadulterated food, fresh air, access to the beauties of nature, humane farming practices, gainful employment, supportive relationships, an optimistic spiritual outlook and the gentle and safe use of traditional methods of healing which were in use before the medical industrial political complex rooted these long-established safe methods out of medical schools and suppressed them with legislation - to everyone’s detriment.

And I especially support the WCH in their campaign to empower the general public to take back their own power and recognise their own innate knowledge to achieve these aims.

As Margaret Mead the anthropologist said: Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”