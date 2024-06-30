Maureen Fearon is a behavioural and emotional expert based in Stockport, UK with over 20 years of experience in guiding and developing her clients. A fully qualified therapy practitioner, trainer, and motivational speaker. Maureen works to inspire people to change and enhance their results as well as to overcome the unwanted challenges of life.

She works with individuals of all ages as well as training groups, both in businesses and schools. Her work is to teach people how to be excellent in what they choose whether that’s to increase their confidence, influencing skills or to rebuild self-worth. She is a fantastic public speaker and also helps train others to speak powerfully and enjoy it. She also works with her clients to overcome trauma, grief, anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, stress and more.



As a leading Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) trainer she is thrilled to pass on the secrets of self-management and make positive changes for those who want to take more responsibility for their goals, well-being and success in life.



Her work has led her to write and self-publish her first book, Shoo – The Destructive Demon Within.



This book is a thought-provoking story surrounded by easy-to-apply concepts and methodology so we can tap into our inner resources to empower our choices. The content has helped many people become empowered and escape from damaging relationships. As well as understanding language at a deeper level to feel good, protect from the bullies of life and aid in mental health recovery.



Shoo is available to buy here.



Maureen also features regularly on BBC Radio stations across the nation, often referred to as "The Love Guru" for her expertise on relationships, dating and love issues. Find out more about her TV and Radio interviews.



“Maureen is one of those rare and genuine gifts, that keeps on giving. She has worked above and beyond for our people. She is an invaluable resource for us whether working one-on-one or delivering bespoke training sessions for wellbeing and artful communication. She is constantly inspiring and motivating, spotting when someone needs an encouraging nudge or subliminal support. She has helped so many think better of themselves which has been valuable not only in their work performance but also in life too (which as we know can impact work performance). She makes it look easy too. As I have heard often, “Everyone should have a Maureen” and I agree.”

Nicola, Director of Colleague Support



We are delighted to have such an inspiring and uplifting member on the steering committee of the WCH British Isles Steering Committee.



Thank you for reading,



WCH British Isles

