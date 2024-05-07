Known to her clients as “The Barefoot Mediator” Jane Gunn is a mediator, speaker, author and a former corporate lawyer. She specialises in transforming business relationships and has helped numerous companies move from deadlock situations to opening new streams of revenue and a vibrant corporate culture. Saving her clients thousands of £ s, tiresome lawsuits, devastating disputes and ruined relationships on the way.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for businesses right now. Critical decisions must be made each day as to how they are going to survive and thrive in the weeks and months ahead. The ability for many leaders and managers to think and decide clearly may be challenged by:

· Disagreements with colleagues · Tensions with family members · Internal conflict created by the times we are living in.

Jane’s mission is to help people and organisations to manage change, challenge and crisis without suffering massive financial and personal cost. Her experience and insight enable her to get people and groups with different priorities, incentives and ways of doing things, to work together successfully and make their own decisions about their vision and goals for the future.

She saves high-profile organisations and busy executives both money and heartache.

She believes that each of us needs a Manifesto and Pledge (M.A.P.) to guide us as we journey through life. A promise to uphold a set of values or principles that are important to us. The following are important to her in the work that she co-creates with her clients:

Open and honest debate – to enable dialogue and genuine listening to discuss and consider different perspectives, opinions and points of view without judgement or adversity.

Self-determination – to empower people to make their own decisions with clarity, confidence and decisiveness.

ReSolutionary thinking – to encourage thinking deeply, differently and dangerously to uncover the root of the problem and options for resolution.

Creative problem solving – to explore and play with multiple ideas and solutions without judgement or coercion.

Harmony and balance – to help all in finding harmony and balance in a crazy world.

Listening and learning – to be open to hear and respond to and to learn from others even when we fundamentally disagree.



As well as working with businesses Jane also hosts the Barefoot Mediator Podcast, speaks at events, and has published a new book ‘The Mole and The Mountain’ to help individuals navigate their challenges through both their professional and personal life. You can buy this book on the WCH online shop.

Buy The Mole and The Mountain here



“The Mole and The Mountain is a simple story that reminds us that strength and wisdom are gained from the decision to be courageous in the face of adversity. Beautifully written and illustrated, it is a nicely accessible version of “The Hero’s Journey, ” that challenging (and rewarding) path each of us is beckoned to take throughout life. Jane Gunn has created this little, easy-to-read book so that adults and children alike can be inspired to be their best selves, live their best life, and make a positive contribution to our world. “ – Peter Milligan

Here’s what Jane has to say about why she has joined the World Council for Health British Isles Steering Committee:

“There has never been a more important time to review the way we operate as a society and the principles and values that guide us. Public health, by which I mean the right and the ability for each individual, whatever their age to access healthcare that is relevant to them as unique human beings rather than led by protocols and technocracy is vital to and is the cornerstone to creating a future where every person is of equal value, has a role and plays a part. Self-determination and fully informed consent are the key principles that guide my work as a mediator and I believe should guide us in creating a better way in healthcare too”



