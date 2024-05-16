

Euan McGhee is our National Health Service(NHS) representative and self-proclaimed ‘wind-up merchant’. He has been working for the NHS for over six years.



He started as an apprentice, learning to manufacture medical devices to enable people to live a somewhat “normal” life. He enjoyed his job, working with his hands and helping individuals live life to the fullest. After his three-year apprenticeship and a year in the post, he decided to shift direction and train in mental health nursing.

This training was not what Euan expected and the cracks in the mental health service provided by the NHS started showing. Euan believed that he would be working directly with patients to help them understand and unlock their potential. It soon became clear that instead of enabling individuals to understand themselves and grow organically, the focus was on promoting and pushing medication.



In his second year, Euan was not enjoying where he was. Halfway through, a personal tragedy hit, and his best friend unfortunately passed away. Euan shares ‘He was and still is the strongest-spirited character I know’. This was a turning point for him.

This was all happening at the start of what we now know was a coordinated mess. He had reservations about taking the COVID vaccine and so chose not to.



“It appeared that I was alone and when engaging with fellow friends, colleagues, and family. Everyone just appeared to be dismissing my concerns. I was confused and having done a little research I thought I should try and share what I had found. This is where I now understand that the education system had done its job. It had prepared everyone for the wider world. A world that I was vastly unhappy with. I knew I needed to take myself away from it all.”



He moved down to south London to work for an orthopaedic shoemaking company and it was there that he discovered the real meaning of friendship. There was no agenda and conversations were free. Unfortunately, due to his now late grandad's health he moved back to Scotland as he held a very close bond with him. Like Euan, he was a full-time wind-up merchant.

Euan is currently working in a hospital. He has been questioning policy’s, putting up posters around the hospital and printing the World Council for Health's policy briefs to share in the medical school. He stands for the truth and believes we have the power together to be free.

“When democracy was given, freedom was taken. I am not a medical professional, nor a law expert. I am a seeker of truth. I am, like everyone else realising that what’s happened in the past couple of years wasn’t a disaster that affected humanity, rather, was orchestrated by a small proportion of humanity to harm and numb most of the humanity. I have had my waking up accelerated in these strange and somewhat uncertain times and choose to put my energy into working with WCH as they stand for true medicine. With a focus on treating the cause of illness rather than the symptoms. Understanding that everyone is an individual with individual needs and most of all working out how to uncover the truth and heal the trauma that everyone has been subjected to while giving true holistic care.”



Euan believes that,

“An intelligent man will ask questions, an idiot will answer them all”.



Here are some of the questions Euan has been asking over the last few years.

What is the greater good many appear to be referencing? When and how did humanity stop focusing on happiness, true health and love? How did this manipulation start? If there is a “great awakening” how do we make sure that this never happens again? Will we ever get to the better way?

At WCH we certainly do believe in a better way and are creating it with you right now.



