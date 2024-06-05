

Dr Sarah Myhill qualified from the Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, Honours viva, 1981. She worked for 20 years as an NHS GP before moving to Independent Medical Practice with a special interest in CFS/ME. She practices Ecological Medicine – diagnosing mechanisms of disease which have obvious implications for management. She has been an active member of the BSEM since 1986. She provides regular lectures to doctors and health professionals who are interested in Ecological Medicine and in 1994 completed a Diploma in Clinical Nutrition.



She is the Author of www.drmyhill.co.uk which has over 20 million hits to date.



Dr Myhill learned about the inadequacies of modern medicine through working with thousands of patients with chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgic-encephalitis. Conventional medicine had and still has little for these pathologically fatigued patients. When Sarah first started talking about energy delivery mechanisms in the 1980s, she was considered unhinged.



When her ideas went out into the public arena on an online website, she was attacked by conventional doctors for such heretical ideas and subject to endless investigation by the General Medical Council. This was despite not a single complaint from a patient, not a single patient worsened her treatments, and not a single patient was put at risk of harm. A revealing comment arose from an freedom of information act search from the GMC’s barrister Mr Tom Kark:

The problem with the Myhill cases is that all the patients are improved and none will give witness statements against her.

This is a credit to how capable, trustworthy and respected Sarah is.



Dr Myhill’s special interest in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and ME has led to her writing 3 original scientific papers on the role of mitochondria in this disease. These were co-authored with Dr John McLaren Howard(Acumen Medical Limited) and Prof Norman Booth(Mansfield College Oxford):

· Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and mitochondrial dysfunction: Ref Int J Clin Exp Med (2009) 2, 1-16, http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM812001.pdf

· Mitochondrial dysfunction and the pathophysiology of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM1204005.pdf

· Targeting mitochondrial dysfunction in the treatment of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) – a clinical audit. http://www.ijcem.com/files/IJCEM1207003.pdf



She has been widely recognised for her outstanding contribution to medicine. In 2022 she was honoured with an "Award for Outstanding Contribution in the field of Natural Medicine" by the College of Naturopathic Medicine.





Dr Myhill has also written several books, three of which are award-winning. These are:

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome - it’s mitochondria not hypochondria (BMA Prize Highly Commended 2014).

Sustainable Medicine (Beryl Bainbridge Prize 2016).

Diabetes (Beryl Bainbridge Prize 2017).





Award Winning Books

You can buy Dr MyHills books here.

Sarah has also written Paleo-ketogenic - the why and the how – just what this doctor ordered, The Infection Game, Ecological Medicine – the antidote to Big Pharma and fast food, The Energy Equation – From the Naked Ape to the Knackered Ape, Green Mother – Families Fit for the Future and The Underactive Thyroid – do it yourself because your doctor won’t.

She has made media appearances in Newsnight(silicone implants), Dispatches (BSE and organophosphate poisoning), Woman’s Hour(silicone breast implants, allergies), Esther Rantzen show(Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), Watchdog Healthcheck(silicone implants) as well as many Welsh TV programmes and local radio in the UK and abroad.





As well as treating her many patients and writing numerous books Sarah is also Clinical Director of the College of Naturopathic Medicine, Medical Director of UK Medical Freedom Alliance and a Patron of ANP (Association of Naturopathic Practitioners). We are delighted that she has found the energy to also sit on the WCH BI steering committee.





