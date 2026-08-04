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WCH Florida's avatar
WCH Florida
7d

Good article, Maureen! Dandelions also caught our attention because of Covid: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.19.435959v1.full

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Cynthia Farr Kinkel's avatar
Cynthia Farr Kinkel
20h

I love them! I grow them in containers, also chicory, for salads, etc...

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