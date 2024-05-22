This article first appeared in the Informed Parent 2024 Issue 1 – Please subscribe to The Informed Parent Newsletter and become better informed! https://informedparent.co.uk/to-subscribe/

11. EVERYONE STOPPED DYING FROM MEASLES BECAUSE OF ANTIBIOTICS



No, these were introduced in the 1940s and you can see from the graph in part 1 of this article that the deaths from measles had largely ceased before that time also.

12. MEASLES VACCINE PROTECTS YOU FROM MEASLES

No, it gives you measles in 5% of vaccine recipients.



CDC and Public Health Agency of Canada scientists state,

“approximately 5% of recipients of measles virus-containing vaccine experience rash and fever which may be indistinguishable from measles.”

The same team reported that 38% of all the measles cases reported in the USA in 2015 were from the vaccine. And this vaccine-associated measles has been confirmed as long as five weeks after immunisation.

No, if you are a ‘primary vaccine failure’, which means the vaccine did not stimulate enough antibodies at the time of vaccination

No, if you are a ‘secondary vaccine failure’, which means the vaccine stimulated enough antibodies and then they wore off.

1987, Texas school outbreak - Measles outbreak in a fully immunized secondary school population.

“We conclude that outbreaks of measles can occur in secondary schools, even when more than 99 percent of the students have been vaccinated and more than 95 percent are immune.”

2016, USA High Concentrations of Measles Neutralizing Antibodies and High-Avidity Measles IgG Accurately Identify Measles Reinfection Cases

“In the United States, approximately 9% of the measles cases reported from 2012 to 2014 occurred in vaccinated individuals.”

2017, Israel Measles Outbreak in a Highly Vaccinated Population - Israel, July-August 2017.

“nine measles cases in a population with high measles vaccination coverage. All measles patients had signs and symptoms consistent with modified measles (i.e., less severe disease with milder rash, fever, or both, with or without other mild typical measles symptoms.)”

13. THE MEASLES YOU GET WHEN YOU ARE VACCINATED IS LESS SEVERE



No. Less severe disease with milder rash, fever, are not a sign of mildness.





They are a sign that the body is not processing the disease properly with a proper measles rash. It is a sign that the immune system is not functioning properly after the vaccine. See Rønne 1985, below.

14. IF YOUR CHILD IS NOT VACCINATED THEY WILL GET MEASLES



No, meeting another child with measles is no guarantee you child will get it.

Indeed I was contacted by an irate mother in Switzerland in 2011, enraged to find that she had been sent a ‘Lettre d’Eviction en cas de rougeole’ demanding that her son be removed from school for 2 /12 weeks as he had been in contact with a vaccinated child at school who had measles. Her son was unvaccinated and healthy. She was looking for help in overturning the decision. I replied that while I understood her frustration with misuse of power and insistence on vaccines that are not very effective anyway and have unquantified short and long term adverse reactions, I had to say, from the point of view of being a home educator, that I thought being allowed to have your child off school for 2 1/2 weeks without being hounded by the authorities for non attendance could only be regarded as a bonus! And that with any luck her child would get the measles and would then have antibodies which could be measured and shown that next time there were a similar scare. I recommended she hunt out children with measles see if her son couldn’t get a dose - not that meeting the measles is any guarantee of catching the disease - it will only occur if it is correct, developmentally, for that stage of his life. She wrote back several weeks later saying,

“Ultimately I passed a nice couple of weeks with my son, who was very tired at the end of the school year anyway!! Sadly he did not get the measles, but will try to find someone with it!”

15. THERE ARE NO BENEFITS TO GETTING MEASLES

No, on the contrary, there are definite benefits in having correctly managed measles with a good rash.

Childhood exanthems (red spotty rashes) and fevers not only help children go up a developmental step, they also improve their overall health. Natural measles is good for you.

1985 ‘Measles virus infection without rash in childhood is related to disease in adult life’ A study conducted by the Danish epidemiologist Tove Rønne, found that having measles with a typical rash was associated with a lower incidence of developing immunoreactive diseases, sebaceous skin diseases, diseases of bone, cartilage and certain tumours in adult life, unlike the ‘atypical,’ ‘modified’ variety with suppressed rash that occurs in people with immune disorders - this is what happens after vaccination.

1996 ‘Measles and atopy in Guinea-Bissau’. Having measles was associated with a reduction in risk of skin testing positive to house dust mite at age 14-21 years.

2000 ‘Childhood exposure to infection and risk of adult onset wheeze and atopy’. Early exposure to measles and family size may be associated with a lower risk of adult onset doctor diagnosed asthma.

2006 ‘Frequency of allergic diseases following measles’. Sensitivity to house dust mite was less frequent in children with a history of measles than in those without. A history of nebulized salbutamol use in the Emergency Room in the previous 12 months was less frequent in the measles group. Inhaled corticosteroid use was more common in the group without measles (these all indicate lower incidence of asthma in the measles group).

2009 ‘Allergic disease and atopic sensitization in children in relation to measles vaccination and measles infection’. “A statistically significant inverse association between measles vaccination and atopic (allergic) sensitization was found in relation to allergen-specific serum IgE level of 3.5 kU/L.23” (meaning those with measles had less allergy)

2015 The Japan Collaborative Cohort (JACC) study looked at 100,000 people over the ten years 1998-9 to 2009. Conclusions: “Measles and mumps, especially in case of both infections, were associated with lower risks of mortality (death) from atherosclerotic Coronary Vascular Disease.”

16. MMR VACCINES ARE EXTENSIVELY TESTED FOR SAFETY

No, they are not even tested for something so crucial as their effect on you child’s fertility.

The two versions available in the UK, MMRVaxpro and Priorix, state in their summaries of product characteristics (Electronic Medicines Compendium):

“M-M-RvaxPro has not been evaluated in fertility studies.” Merck Sharp & Dohme (UK) Limited; “PRIORIX has not been evaluated in fertility studies.” GlaxoSmithKline UK

To understand how really very poor the process is of bringing a vaccine to market, please attend my lectures on ‘HPV vaccine and Fertility’ and ‘Vaccination the Science’.

17. IF YOU DON’T VACCINATE YOUR CHILD YOU WILL KILL IMMUNOCOMPROMISED CHILDREN

No. See Dr Meryl Nass MD’s excellent paper in which she investigates immunocompromised children and their infectious risks from the unvaccinated. Reviewing the most common infections seen in those at highest risk: stem cell (bone marrow) transplant recipients, leukaemia patients, patients with solid organ transplants and those under immunosuppressive treatment for autoimmune disorders, it turns out that the great majority of dangerous infections that these immunocompromised people develop cannot be prevented by vaccines anyway, because there are no vaccines for most of them – even if they worked. These children are not all dying from contact with unvaccinated children, they are becoming ill from contracting diseases such as Herpes simplex.

DOES ANY OF THIS MATTER? - Yes! Because measles represents a detoxification of the body, a developmental leap and leads to quantifiable and non-quantifiable health benefits. Why on earth would you want to stop this from happening? Even if there were a totally safe and effective vaccine, and there is no such vaccine in existence. Keep in mind the old immunological adage





“Autoimmunity is the price paid for eradicating infectious diseases.”

WHAT TO DO?

The Government wants us to give our children a vaccine that by stopping a mild childhood illness – when managed correctly makes them more likely to get asthma, eczema, allergies, cardiovascular disease. Not a good exchange.

Measles, like all childhood rashes involves cellular breakdown and elimination – out with the old, in with the new. When a child has measles the elimination that occurs is particular to measles, the cells breaking down are particular to measles and produce the characteristic RNA fragments which are called measles virus.

The outcome of any acute feverish illness all depends upon how you manage the fever. Suppress the fever with paracetamol & ibuprofen; dry up the cough with antihistamines and adrenaline like compounds; take non indicated antibiotics which wipe out the nice bugs and leave the nasty ones to overgrow; keep the window closed; stuff your child up with food - especially formula, cow or soya milk - when they are not hungry, you push the process in – into the skin: severe bacterial infection; into the ears: ear infections; into the lungs: pneumonia, into the kidney: nephritis, into the brain: meningitis or encephalitis, or into the blood stream: septicaemia, which is more deadly than meningitis. These are all forms of invasive disease.

If you stick with measles and all the other healthful, healing, strengthening fevers that your child may develop in the course of their maturation and you manage their fevers correctly you will watch your child grow into a strong, healthy adult. You may have to take a bit of time off your paid work to do this but making the decision to have children involves hands on parenting. Looking after a sick child is actually a form of love, bonding and source of immense satisfaction, especially when you see the reward for your efforts. Raising healthy children, including nursing them through their childhood fevers, is the biological reason for our existence.





Remember, fresh air is your friend. JAH Brincker the Principal Medical Office of the London County Council stated:

“A child attacked [by measles] should receive proper care and attention, and if these cannot be obtained in the home it is far better for the child to be admitted to a fever hospital where it can be treated as far as is possible under open-air conditions.”

“The best treatment to prevent complications is the open-air method, and that consequently a child is better in hospital than at-home; that the causes of death are the complications following on measles and not the disease itself.”

