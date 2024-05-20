

In this 2 part article, we are going to debunk the following common misconceptions around measles:



Getting the Measles will kill your child. You must keep the temperature down with antipyretics(paracetamol and ibuprofen). Treatment with antipyretics(paracetamol & ibuprofen stops febrile convulsions. Treatment with antihistamines stops febrile convulsions. Measles makes you go blind. Vitamin A is irrelevant in measles management as it is not mentioned by the FDA, CDC and NIH in their management advice. Homeopathic remedies do not help. Parents used to be terrified when their child had measles in the 1950s. Parents used to be terrified when their child had the measles in the 1990s. Everyone stopped dying from measles because of vaccines. Everyone stopped dying from measles because of antibiotics. The measles vaccine protects you from getting Measles. The measles you get when you are vaccinated is less severe. If your child is not vaccinated they will get measles. There are no benefits to getting measles. MMR Vaccines are extensively tested for safety. If you don’t vaccinate your child you will kill immunocompromised children."



"It should always be borne in mind, when thinking of complications, that they too often wait, not upon the original disease, but upon the treatment of it." Harry Clements, Doctor of Naturopathy





1. GETTING THE MEASLES WILL KILL YOUR CHILD



No is it a normal developmental milestone.



Incorrect medical treatment will kill you child. When you child gets ill, open the window, don’t feed them unless they are starving, give them plenty of fluids and let them rest. Tuck them up on the sofa. Don’t heat the room to more than 15°C – have a room thermometer to check it. If they are cold, put on a beanie hat, a scarf, a fleecy blanket round their head and shoulders and a nice warm duvet – all things they can throw off if they get too hot and pull back on again if cold - and cosset them.



Do not measure their body temperature with a thermometer – you need to look at the child, not the numbers. Do not give them paracetamol, ibuprofen or antihistamines, there are far better ways of relieving distress.



Do give them lots of pure, clean water and honey, lemon and ginger to drink to support elimination and externalisation (for more details please see free A4 download 'General Measures for Nursing Children' & ebook 'Nursing Children Supportively through Acute Illness http://www.jaynedonegan.co.uk/articles).



In a country where people do not have the ‘basic requirements for health’: clean water, adequate food, ventilated housing, someone to love and look after them, fresh air and sunshine and exercise - measles can certainly be a killer disease. As are many other otherwise harmless diseases. It is not the diseases that are the problem but the lack of the ‘basic requirements for health.’ If a child in a developed country dies of measles it is due to medical mismanagement.





2. YOU MUST KEEP THE TEMPERATURE DOWN WITH ANTIPYRETICS (PARACETAMOL & IBUPROFEN ) –



No, Quite the opposite.



2003 Heinz Eichenwald, Professor of Paediatrics at the South Western Medical School, University of Texas, stated in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization:

“Fever represents a universal, ancient, and usually beneficial response to infection, and its suppression under most circumstances has few, if any demonstrable benefits. On the other hand, some harmful effects have been shown to occur as a result of suppressing fever. It is clear, therefore, that the widespread use of antipyretics should not be encouraged either in developing countries or in industrial society.”

2013 (updated 2019) The NICE Guidelines say to give antipyretics for ‘distress’, only as long as there is ‘distress’, not to give paracetamol and ibuprofen together, only to consider giving the other if the “distress” returns before the next dose of the first is due. Nothing about ‘treating’ fevers or ‘high fevers’. You will see that the NHS websites do not even follow their own (NICE) guidelines.





3. TREATMENT WITH ANTIPYRETICS (PARACETAMOL & IBUPROFEN ) STOPS FEBRILE CONVULSIONS



No, the NICE Guidelines 2013 updated 2019 state:



“Antipyretic agents do not prevent febrile convulsions and should not be used specifically for this purpose.”

4. TREATMENT WITH ANTIHISTAMINES STOPS FEBRILE CONVULSIONS

No, absolutely not



The skin discomfort in measles is helped by soaking in lukewarm baths with a cup of bicarbonate, or water run through oats in an old pair of tights tied round the tap, or a pot of chamomile tea – or all three - then patting dry. Calamine lotion is often recommended. This is more ineffective than harmful. If you want to use Calamine get the AQUEOUS CREAM BP version, not the lotion, which contains phenol.

5. MEASLES MAKES YOU GO BLIND



No, not if you have the ‘basic requirements for health’ and you manage the fever correctly - See below regarding vitamin A.

6. VITAMIN A IS IRRELEVANT IN MEASLES MANAGEMENT AS IT IS NOT MENTIONED BY THE NHS, FDA (Food and Drugs Agency), CDC (Centers for Disease Control) AND NIH (National Institutes for Health) IN THEIR MANAGEMENT ADVICE



No.



The NHS does not mention it in its management advice and the FDA, CDC NIH do not actually give any measles management advice - they just state measles is vaccine preventable – so bad luck if you are a vaccine failure, meaning you have had the vaccine and are not immune.



However the World Health Organization states that in developing countries, oral high-dose vitamin A supplementation is definitely recommended for the treatment of measles. 200,000 IU at the time of admission, and one day and one month after admission when over 12 months old. For those six to 12 months, 100,000 IU is given using the same schedule. The rationale is that Vitamin A has an effect on both the ocular (eye) complications of measles and immunity to measles infection. Vitamin A is effective in the healing of corneal ulcers. In countries without the ‘basic requirements for health’ Vitamin A reduces the risk of death from measles by 87% in children younger than 2 years.

Low Vitamin A predisposes you to a worse case of measles AND measles itself depletes Vitamin A stores – including in well nourished children, - to less than levels in non-infected malnourished children." I do not recommend such high doses for children in developed countries. BioCare Nutrisorb Vitamin A in olive oil provides 2500iu per drop. One drop age 1-5y; half of a drop below one year. ACD baby drops from the community health clinics contain 700IU (plus fructose ) in 8 drops per day.



Vitamin A is found abundantly in dairy products: butterfat, cream and cheeses from cows eating green grass; eggs from free range hens; liver; fish, shellfish, cod liver oil. The best plant sources of beta-carotene are yellow/orange vegetables and fruits like carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, apricots, nectarines, peaches cantaloupes, papayas, mangoes, sour cherries, prunes, plums; and dark green leafy vegetables: spinach, broccoli, endive, kale, chicory, watercress and beet leaves, turnips, mustard, dandelion, asparagus and peas. In order to be absorbed, vegetable sources requires fat, so serve them with butter, coconut or olive oil. Chopping and pûréeing also enhance their bioavailability.

In 1932 a controlled trial of 600 English children hospitalised with measles [Ellison [1932] showed that giving cod liver oil reduced mortality by 58%.

7. HOMEOPATHIC REMEDIES DO NOT HELP

No.



The NHS website states,

“there's no good-quality evidence that homoeopathy is effective as a treatment for any health condition.”

This would be funny, if not so tragic, coming from the people who forced the population to be masked, quarantined and to take an experimental injection on no good evidence, certainly no long-term placebo, and that was not even tested to see if it stopped transmission.



The FDA reports,

“studies estimate that 6.7% of hospitalized patients have a serious adverse drug reaction (ADR) with a fatality rate of 0.32%. If these estimates are correct, then there are more than 2,216,000 serious ADRs in hospitalized patients, causing over 106,000 deaths annually. If true, then Hospital based ADRs are the 4th leading cause of death in the USA—ahead of pulmonary disease, diabetes, AIDS, pneumonia, accidents, and automobile deaths,”

And that’s just inside hospitals – outside of hospitals there are even more. There is a good tradition for the use of homeopathy in childhood illnesses despite not being recommended by the NHS, FDA, CDC NIH and such remedies are certainly far safer than anything you can get from your doctor.

The measles nosode is MORBILLINUM. This can be taken at the beginning of the disease if you diagnose it early on – in a 30c potency, am, pm and next am. In the first stage with mild fever, sore eyes and cough you can give PULSATILLA 30c if the discharges from eyes and nose are bland. If the eyes burn use EUPHRASIA 30c one dose three times daily. A drop of EUPHRASIA mother tincture, added to a 10ml bottle of normal saline (and shaken hard) can be dropped in the eyes 3x/day (discard bottle after 4 weeks).

In the second stage when the temperature rises again and the rash appears, you can give BELLADONNA 30c three times daily. If your child is hot and thirstless and the disease appears to be going ‘in’ there may be high pitch cry and reduced level of consciousness – generally because they have not had enough fluids and the room is too hot - give APIS 30c as well as taking the child to the GP.

8. PARENTS USED TO BE TERRIFIED WHEN THEIR CHILD HAD MEASLES IN THE 1950’s



No



1959: Beckenham, Kent

"Many mothers have remarked "how much good the attack has done their children," as they seem so much better after the measles."



9. PARENTS WERE TERRIFIED WHEN THEIR CHILD HAD MEASLES IN THE 1990’s



No 1997/8: Outbreak in a Steiner community, Gloucester, England.

“Most parents reported a strengthening and maturing of their child both mentally and physically afterwards..“supporting the notion that measles is not a severe illness in most children,”although the author pointed out that the cases were in, “fit, well-nourished children from a community that advocates a healthy lifestyle.”

GPs do not generally inform parents that the health or diet of their child can make any difference.

10. EVERYONE STOPPED DYING FROM MEASLES BECAUSE OF VACCINES –

No



This is an enormous misconception propagated by all health authorities and governments in the world and promoted with graphs such as this in the UK Immunisation against Infectious Diseases Handbook (The Green Book):



But it only goes back to 1940…… When I went to the Office for National Statistics and made graphs myself from the figures there, that went much further back, I found a different story, not that above one is untrue – it just misses out the previous crucial four decades! The current update– 2019 - only starts in 1950!

Deaths from Measles per million all ages England & Wales 1901-1999 source 20th Century Mortality ONS

Regardless of whether you think vaccines are good or bad, you can see that it was not vaccines that stopped people dying from measles.



Thank you for reading, please stay tuned for Part 2 of this post.