At World Council for Health, we support initiatives that defend health and freedom and promote healthy lifestyles, self-mastery, and community governance. This week we are reporting on the October 2026 Common Hearts initiative and podcast with Mark Byford aka the Bowler Hat Farmer, Charles Fernandes, Andrew Munroe, Maria Addison, Paul English and Geoff Wallis.

What is Common Hearts?

Common Hearts is a worldwide movement of local communities, built by the people, from the grass roots up.

What is it for?

A town that pulls together can do things for itself that nobody else can do for it.

It can know its own people.

It can feed itself.

It can keep its money, make its own work, look after its elderly people, teach its children, and cope when things go wrong.

Most towns have lost that. Not because people stopped caring, but because the things that brought them together, the market, the corner store, and other small businesses they bought from, went one by one and nothing replaced them.

Common Hearts exists to bring local communities back together, so they can do again what a community can only do when it is together.

Why is it not happening on its own?

Once upon a time, every town fed itself. The farms around it, the gardens in it, the store in the middle. People knew who grew their dinner, and those people knew them. That’s, just about, all gone. Few of us can name a single person who grows what we eat. The money we spend on food leaves town. The stores, markets and halls where people used to meet, have closed.

None of that gets fixed from the top down. It gets fixed town by town, across the earth, by people who decide to get to know their neighbours, who buy from each other and who look after the place in which they live.Our food system is broken and we only produce 22% of it in the UK. Supermarkets are part of the globalist infrastructure – the money leaves the economy and that undermines local producers. The quality of supermarket food is often poor especially the processed food and much of it is imported or processed here with a British label stamped on it.

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Why support Common Hearts?

In their discussion Common Hearts highlighted the solution of supporting local food initiatives like farmers markets and local producers which all benefit the immediate community and supply chains. Buying local creates relationships and builds better prosperity. We can’t wait for someone to save us – it is up to us to unite, connect and cooperate.

Common Hearts’ solution is to take our land back community by community, village by village replenishing the soil, growing nutrient dense food, rebuilding community, revitalising the land and the villages and creating well being and engagement for our children. The goal is to have shared cultural values over food which creates stronger communities.

This is done by putting good food production at the heart of the community and placing emphasis on everything local - supporting farmers and growing initiatives, local butchers, bakers and artisan producers, farmers markets, food hubs and box schemes. Buying local creates relationships and builds better prosperity – which stays in the community.

Common Hearts reminds us that we need to get back to the land and the soil.

The four key pillars to food are -

1) Good seeds - organic heritage open heirloom - NO F1

2) Good soil - such as electro culture, permaculture, biodynamic 100% necessity for good quality soil - the biome, the mycelium and the worms

3) Good quality food grown and reared that is tasty, nutrient dense with good animal welfare

4) Local provision means supporting farmers, not supermarkets and to cook food from scratch which children love being involved in.

The panel discussed how we can support our farmers and even offer to do some voluntary work for them. 88% of people trust farmers but farmers also need to be loved and appreciated. They have very limited decision making about their processes - they have become part of the globalist supply chain.

The panel discussed establishing Common Hearts in every community and are asking for volunteers.

1 There are support tools and training for volunteers

2 Who work together above and beyond cultural, religious and political divides

3 Creating something new based on real values - uniting and building community strength

4 Giving children responsibility because they thrive on it

5 And looking for hospitality teams, a steward for each area and reporters to help with media and communications

Common Hearts recognises…

We all love our beautiful countryside, the farmers who care for it, the trees, the wildlife, the landscape of Britain which farmers help to maintain.

We want to build a revitalised community and bring everyone together.

Related initiatives include: Community growing projects, Common ARTS – art in the community.

The message is: we’re here to take care of one another and be in service of each other.

If you are interested in creating a Common Hearts initiative in your area or would like to support in any way, please contact Mark Byford: mark@thebowlerhatfarmer.com

Other initiatives and farming ventures include:

Food For Thought Solutions Summit hosted by Richard Vobes

Michael Tellinger’s - One Small Town:

The USA The Biggest Little Farm latest season premieres on November 8th on YouTube

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Are you ready for a Better Way?