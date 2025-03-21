Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) has gained traction as a powerful psychological approach that reshapes how individuals think, feel and behave. A key learning for business elites and politicians focused on success. Developed in the 1970s by Richard Bandler and John Grinder

Described as an approach to understanding and modelling human behaviour, communication and thought patterns to achieve excellence and the change require to achieve goals. He views NLP as a practical tool for personal development, therapy, and achieving excellence by reprogramming the mind through language and cognitive strategies. Bandler emphasizes that NLP allows individuals to take control of their mental and emotional states to create positive change. At the beginning the founders identified experts in their field who achieved excellent results versus other professionals. Exploring how they did that, breaking it down in terms of process, strategies and language skills so that what they did in achieving excellence could be taught to others. It is a huge body of work and learning about human operation and potential.

“Choice is better than no choice”

That Is one of the presuppositions taught in NLP learning and isn’t it good to have choice? We may not have choice in what happens to us in life, but isn’t it a good idea to have a choice in how we deal with it? How long we hurt or are affected by the unwanted things that cause us unresourceful states and experiencing mental pain and anguish? What if there is much more we can do to enhance ourselves and the results we achieve in life? Would you want to know? Would you want those you care about to know, especially the young ones so they can craft their most positive future and best navigate through the challenges.

If we learn how to make changes to the patterns of how we think and feel, it makes sense doesn’t it that we can have power over our mental health?

But how exactly does NLP know how change ingrained patterns that cause anxiety, depression and other issues? Let’s explore.

Imagine having the dream and being on track to become an astronaut, spending seven years working on the dream only for the dream to be stopped. Devastating. What is the future, who am I now, who will I be? Understandably we can understand the power of that demotivated state. Nishith was told

“Do NLP. It will help you!”

His first course helped him feel good again, but it was further learning that was needed to fully understand the power of what is possible with human potential and NLP skills.

From loss to a new vision, Nishith in 2008 started his organisation. He is based in Bangalore in India and travels the world sharing the learning through courses and retreats including mountaineering.

“I wanted to go to space and see the planet from a different perspective. What’s the next best thing? Climb high mountains which takes me closer to space and gives magnificent views of the planet. There is so much to learn from nature and other people too. This is why I now prefer nature and the mountains over a corporate or hotel training room.”

Nishith will be using his skill and NLP tools to lead us on a journey of personal change. Come and see what insights you can use and what is possible with just one hour.

Founder of the annual online event, Global NLP Summit, I value it so much I would happily get up at 4.30am to attend, two full days of speaker demonstrations. Isn’t investing in ourselves something we should make time for? No wonder those who do see the benefits. We are an amazing being with so much potential and can design how we think and feel more than most know is possible, but we have to learn how to. Wouldn’t that be a good exam choice at school

“How to be the best me, create success, fulfil my potential, be happy and

recover from the unwanted events of life.”

That would have been far more valuable to me in life than Latin and Trigonometry (although I did enjoy Trigonometry). Maybe its time now for you to begin to learn what many are so thankful to have learned, myself included.

Understanding NLP and Mental Health

At its core, NLP examines the relationship between neurological processes (neuro), language (linguistic), and behavioural patterns formed through experience (programming) and what changes are required to achieve chosen outcomes. By identifying and restructuring unresourceful thought patterns, NLP methods helps individuals break free from limiting beliefs, destructive emotions and unwanted behaviours. Unlike traditional psychotherapy, which often delves into past trauma, talking at length about the problem and what may have caused the problem, NLP focuses on present behaviours and thought processes, what is desired instead, making it an effective solution-oriented approach to mental health issues.

Changing Mental Health Patterns with NLP Techniques

Modelling Success NLP encourages individuals to identify their goal, then model the behaviours and thought patterns of people who are successful in achieving good mental health and recovering from the challenges causing poor mental health, whether depression or panic attack. By analysing how emotionally resilient individuals handle stress or setbacks, copying those strategies NLP provides a roadmap for adopting similar strategies, making it easier to overcome challenges Anchoring Positive Emotions NLP practitioners use “anchoring” to help individuals break unwanted patterns and associate a positive emotional state with a specific stimulus, such as a touch or a word.

You may have seen a sports champion have an action to trigger their winning state by kissing a pendant on a chain. By activating this anchor during stressful moments, individuals can access confidence, calmness, or motivation, significantly improving emotional resilience which they preprogrammed into the trigger point. Breaking Limiting Beliefs Many mental health struggles can stem from deeply held limiting beliefs, such as “I’m not good enough” or “I will never succeed.” NLP challenges these beliefs by using language patterns and visualisation techniques to switch them to empowering alternatives. When individuals change their internal dialogue, they experience a profound transformation in their self-esteem and mental well-being. Methods to Change Anxiety and Phobias For example The Swish Pattern, an NLP technique that “overwrites” the unwanted mental image (and its emotional effects) with a more positive one. This is especially useful for individuals struggling with phobias, anxiety, or PTSD. By visualising a desirable outcome instead of a fear-inducing scenario, individuals train their brain to respond differently, reducing their distress, Results can be instant or through repetition. Changing Negative Thoughts one of the NLP techniques called “reframing,” simply helps individuals shift their perspective on an issue. For example, someone struggling with anxiety about public speaking might reframe their fear as excitement, changing the way their brain processes the situation and how the individual experiences the situation. This simple shift in perception can lead to reduced stress and improved performance

NLP as a Complementary Mental Health Tool

NLP can provide valuable complementary tools, which many therapists, coaches, psychologists and counsellors wanting the best results integrate into their practice to enhance their client/patient outcomes. For individuals who struggle with negative thinking patterns, NLP provides a structured way to rewire their mindset and improve their emotional health giving choice and empowering positive lifestyles.

Final Thoughts

What is your goal? How would you like to be? What would you like to change? What if you can? Are you prepared to learn and take action? NLP provides a pathway to break patterns, giving choice and helping individuals regain control over their mental state. It is a valuable learning set for the whole of life, influencing career success, relationships and how we can get the most out of our life .

As more people explore alternative mental health solutions, NLP continues to prove its potential in changing lives, one thought pattern at a time.

