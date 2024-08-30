“He was the most important person in my world”



"If my story can help just one person, then I am happy," says Anne, reflecting on the emotionally turbulent journey she undertook as a caregiver for her husband, Ron. In an intimate and revealing interview, Anne shares how she managed to navigate these unfamiliar and often painful waters with strength, love, and resilience.

When Ron was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, he feared his life was over. But Anne, ever the optimist, convinced him otherwise. Together, they embarked on five more years filled with adventure, laughter, and cherished memories, making the most of the time they had left.



A Glimpse into Anne's World

Maureen Fearon, an experienced trainer and therapy specialist, first met Anne during an online mental health support group for women in lockdown. Through the screen, she saw Anne’s raw, overwhelming emotions as she grappled with the devastating impact of her husband’s diagnosis. Anne’s willingness to try emotional therapy techniques in the group showed her determination to regain balance, even in the face of impending loss.

Maureen admired Anne’s unwavering intent to do whatever it took to help Ron live his best life, despite the circumstances. Without realising it, Anne had embraced the principles of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP); a mindset of positivity, adaptability, goal-focused thinking and a can-do attitude.

Anne's approach was clear:

Positive Focus: Instead of dwelling on the devastation of a terminal diagnosis, Anne asked, "How do we best get through this?"

Goal-Setting: She and Ron set both long-term and moment-to-moment goals, constantly asking, "What else can we do?"

Adaptability: When unexpected challenges arose, Anne deployed flexibility, avoiding the common negative emotions like frustration and panic, and even managed to find moments of humour.

Openness to Learning: She embraced help and support, always evaluating what was working and seeking new ideas from others.

Anne’s resilience was further tested when she developed Ramsay Hunt Syndrome during lockdown, a rare neurological disorder that added to her already heavy burden.

Ron expressed his gratitude, saying, “You make me do things I would never do!”

Anne's strength and grace led her to accept help, support and even an invitation for them to appear on BBC TV and radio, where she shared their journey, their approach, and the strategies that helped them get through the most challenging of times.



Life After Ron



Since Ron's passing, Anne's journey has been marked by both grief and pride. She’s allowed herself to cry, to feel the void, but also to carry on with a resolve to live in Ron's memory. "He was the most important person in my world," she says. Now, in this new chapter of her life, Anne is committed to living in a way that honours him.

Inspired by Stephen Hawking's words, “Never give up work,” Anne, at 68, has decided to re-enter the workforce, driven by the valuable lessons her experiences have taught her. With a caring heart, a positive outlook, and a desire to help others, Anne is embracing this new phase of life with purpose and energy.

Her story is a testament to the power of mindset in overcoming life’s challenges. This journey, filled with love, loss, and resilience, offers valuable lessons for anyone facing difficult circumstances.

Her story is a testament to the power of mindset in overcoming life's challenges. This journey, filled with love, loss, and resilience, offers valuable lessons for anyone facing difficult circumstances.



Anne’s wisdom and insights may inspire you, or someone you know to navigate the challenges and find hope in the most difficult of times.

Check out the full inspiring and touching interview with Anne and share it with anyone you know who might benefit from the insights of how to best get through this torturous journey.

